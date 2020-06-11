Officer charged with the death of George Floyd released from jail on bail

Thomas Lane, one of four police officers charged with the murder of the unarmed black man, George Floyd, has been released from jail on bail.

Lane was one of the officers, including Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng, who physically restrained Floyd after responding to a complaint about a forged $ 20 bill.

Chauvin held his knee against Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, even after Kueng said he couldn't find his pulse.

Lane's bail had been set at $ 1 million. Floyd's death was just his fourth day on the job. His attorney argues that Lane asked Chauvin at one point if Floyd should be sidelined and attempted to administer Floyd CPR in an ambulance.

Floyd's death has sparked protests across the country and around the world, and has put Black Lives Matter at the forefront of many political agendas.