Officer charged with the death of George Floyd released from jail on bail

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

Thomas Lane, one of four police officers charged with the murder of the unarmed black man, George Floyd, has been released from jail on bail.

Lane was one of the officers, including Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng, who physically restrained Floyd after responding to a complaint about a forged $ 20 bill.

Chauvin held his knee against Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, even after Kueng said he couldn't find his pulse.

