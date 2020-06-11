Oakland School Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammel Supports Measure to Eliminate School Police – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (AP) – The Oakland school superintendent is backing a proposal to eliminate the school police force, which critics have long argued contributes to the criminalization of black youth.

Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammel and the majority of the school board support the proposal presented at the Wednesday meeting. A final vote is expected in two weeks.

"It has become clear that the District can no longer sit quietly and use its own police force amid countless acts of violence, particularly against black men and boys," according to the proposed resolution. "The perpetuation of the school-to-prison pipeline is inconsistent with our goal of creating safe, healthy, and equitable schools for all students in the district."

The move is named after George Floyd, the black man who died in Minneapolis after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes when Floyd gasped because he couldn't breathe. Her death last month sparked protests around the world against racism and police brutality and sparked calls to cut funds or eliminate police departments.

More and more districts are also reconsidering school resource officers amid protests over Floyd's death. Oregon's largest school district, the Portland Public Schools, cut ties with the Portland Police Office. The future of these programs was also debated in a handful of other urban districts from Minneapolis to Denver, and Seattle schools are expelling campus officials for a year to assess the association with the police.

The Oakland district has about a dozen officers who patrol 118 schools. The district spends about $ 2.5 million a year on the force, money that would go toward other uses.

The effort to eliminate the school police force has been led by the Black Organizing Project, a community group that has campaigned for its disappearance for a decade.

"The Oakland Unified School District has a long history of disproportionately punishing and arresting black students, forcing them to enter the criminal justice system," said Nikki Fortunato Bas, Oakland city councilman, in a statement issued by the group. . "While black students are 26% of OUSD students, they represent 73% of all students arrested."

Roseann Torres, who co-sponsored the proposal, said the district could develop an alternative security plan for its 49,000 students that could include security cameras, door locks, and possibly use Oakland city police in emergencies, the report said. San Jose Mercury News.

"We are not doing this to let our children suffer harm," he said.

Teachers, principals, and other staff request police assistance more than 2,000 times a year, according to district data cited by the San Francisco Chronicle.

San Francisco schools depend on city police, but officials are considering dissolving the relationship, the Chronicle said.

School board president Mark Sánchez said he received 4,000 emails in the past few days supporting the idea.