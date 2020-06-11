Oakland police say 200 businesses were looted; 137 arson, more than 300 arrested during riots – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – With calls to liquidate her department growing stronger, Oakland Acting Police Chief Susan Manheimer wrote an open letter to local residents on Thursday detailing the challenges her officers faced over several nights of violent protest related to the death of George Floyd.

On Wednesday night, thousands of protesters march to what they believed was the home of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf to add their voices to those calling on city officials to remove the police force over the tactics used to control the protesters.

However, Schaaf issued a statement of support for the police.

"We know that the Oakland police prevent crime and suffering, save lives and bring resolution and justice to those who have been harmed," the mayor's statement said in part. "Oakland cannot afford to spend more on its police department, since we have the lowest levels of crime officer manning of any police department in the United States."

Organizers of the Wednesday night march, including Jessica Ramos, 17, said they were not advocating the dismantling of the police force.

"We are not saying cut the police, abolish the police," he said. "We just say to relocate those funds in different communities and invest in our education, our social services, and our youth."

In his letter released Thursday, Manheimer said rebellious behavior dictated the use of force in many cases during the protests.

"In the past two weeks, the Oakland Police Department has joined our community in outrage at the murder of George Floyd," he wrote. “The men and women of the Department helped facilitate and manage the many inspiring and peaceful protests across our city. Unfortunately, like many departments across the Bay Area and the country, OPD has also responded to assemblies disrupted by violence, which require crowd management to control physical attacks on officers and threats to public safety. and the officers. "

"In addition, people involved in widespread looting, vandalism, and arson that damaged our city's most vulnerable merchant

corridors and communities ”, he added.

To emphasize his point, Manheimer published a long list of criminal conduct that has occurred in the past few weeks.

Approximately 200 companies were looted and destroyed.

137 arson blazed across Oakland

Resources were also highlighted in response to violent crimes across the city. During this time period, five homicides and numerous shootings occurred

One of the killings and shootings was related to the looting incidents

Four people in the crowd reported injuries

Two uniformed federal protective services officers were shot; one was killed

More than 30 first responders were injured, of whom 21 were Oakland police officers and two were Oakland firefighters.

Mutual Aid was enacted, which provides additional resources to manage the large and disruptive protests.

More than 300 people were arrested with more investigations pending

More than 700 service calls were delayed, of which 100 were priority calls.

"Across the county and region, crowd management law enforcement tactics and strategies are being questioned," he wrote. "We understand and are committed to transparency and comprehensive review of our operations, ensuring accountability and improving as an organization."

Manheimer also said that a dedicated Internal Affairs team and the Community Police Review Agency were receiving and investigating complaints of misconduct. These investigations will be completed within 180 days in accordance with our policy.