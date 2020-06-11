Now comes the hard part for NASCAR – Up News Info

NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag from its careers and venues grabbed headlines and stars like actress Reese Witherspoon and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara were quick to praise the car series for getting rid of an associated symbol. with slavery and racism.

Now comes the hard part.

Within days, NASCAR will face a daunting question: How to enforce the ban on its sprawling, noisy tracks once fans re-enter and campers begin to set up their RVs for race weekends? Approximately 1,000 members of the military will be able to enter Sunday's race near Miami and become the first fans at a NASCAR event since the pandemic closed sports in March.

The compliance question is much more likely to be an issue when the series holds races June 20-21 in Talladega, Alabama, where up to 5,000 fans are expected to enter. Flags are a common sight at super speed in the heart of NASCAR South Base.

"That will certainly be a challenge. We will try to do it the right way, "NASCAR Executive Vice President Steve O'Donnell told SiriusXM on Thursday." We will go ahead as we are doing today so that people know that, 'Hi, it's all about pride, it's all about the United States, fly the flag of the United States high, fly the flags of your drivers high and get in "But if we see something displayed on the track, we are going to have to react and we will. More details to come, but I'm sure we will and we will do it intelligently. "

The other drivers were quick to credit Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's only black driver, for pressuring NASCAR to enact the ban. Years of bad press and hand wringing over the flag's fate evaporated in 48 hours once Wallace publicly condemned the relic of old folks' good roots.

"I've seen too many comments and too many first-time fan stories coming to a race in years past and the first thing they say, 'I've seen the Confederate flag fly and it made me feel awkward.' Wallace told the show "Today,quot;. "We shouldn't make anyone feel uncomfortable."

Wallace finished 11th in Martinsville on Wednesday night, hours after the ban was announced, driving a Black Lives Matter paint scheme with "Compassion, Love, Understanding,quot; stamped on the hood.

"It was really cool to see what Bubba was able to do," said 2018 NASCAR champion Joey Logano. "You should be proud of the movement you've made for the African American community in our sport. You always did it just to be here, but when you look at the comments he made on CNN the other day and then NASCAR answered it in full. Congratulations to NASCAR. Congratulations Bubba for mentioning it and using his platform for something good. "

There were, of course, fans furious at the decision, screaming on social media that their rights were being trampled and that they would continue to stir up the stars and bars. NASCAR helmet artist Jason Beam, who paints designs for Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch and other star drivers, tweeted that he did not support "erasing only particular elements of history,quot; to please a particular audience.

Wallace ripped Beam off on social media and tweeted, "You made it clear where you stand on today's issue. All respect lost for you, dawg.

Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR champion, also cut ties with BEAMdesigns.

"Due to recent posts on social media, I have decided to end my relationship with Beam Designs," Johnson tweeted.

For weeks NASCAR has been the only live sport in the US. USA On television and the ratings have gone up a bit this unusual season. Across the first 11 races, Cup Series races on FOX / FS1 average a 2.38 turnout, 1% above last year's average of 2.35 of 44 market averages.

And now comes the publicity surrounding the flag ban.

"As for optics, NASCAR had no choice," said NASCAR historian Dan Pierce. “I applaud the drivers for standing up. But the cynical person in me, especially when it comes to NASCAR, is, did they get the go-ahead from their sponsors ahead of time or from NASCAR? You have to give them credit for doing a booth, which is not necessarily popular with a significant part of their fan base. "