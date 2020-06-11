North Korea is upset by the propaganda against Kim. This is the south.

SEOUL, South Korea – Hydrogen balloons float over the world's most guarded border, releasing their cargoes in North Korea like snowflakes: propaganda pamphlets calling Kim Jong-un, the North's leader, a "demon "who will meet the same bloody end as Saddam Hussein of Iraq and Muammar el-Gaddafi of Libya.

The plastic pamphlets, millions of which have traversed North Korea's censorship domain over the years, recently elicited an angry response from Pyongyang, threatening to nullify the relatively cordial relationships that the Koreas have maintained for two years. .

The Kim government has described the propaganda, largely sent by North Korean defectors, as "a provocation more serious than artillery and weapons fire." This week, it responded by cutting off the lines of communication with South Korea, which the two countries had established after delicate peace negotiations.

North Korea has an unlikely ally in its efforts to stop the flyers: the government of the South, which is introducing legislation to ban launches, in hopes of keeping relations with the North on track.