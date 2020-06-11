North Korea is upset by the propaganda against Kim. This is the south.

SEOUL, South Korea – Hydrogen balloons float over the world's most guarded border, releasing their cargoes in North Korea like snowflakes: propaganda pamphlets calling Kim Jong-un, the North's leader, a "demon "who will meet the same bloody end as Saddam Hussein of Iraq and Muammar el-Gaddafi of Libya.
The plastic pamphlets, millions of which have traversed North Korea's censorship domain over the years, recently elicited an angry response from Pyongyang, threatening to nullify the relatively cordial relationships that the Koreas have maintained for two years. .
The Kim government has described the propaganda, largely sent by North Korean defectors, as "a provocation more serious than artillery and weapons fire." This week, it responded by cutting off the lines of communication with South Korea, which the two countries had established after delicate peace negotiations.
North Korea has an unlikely ally in its efforts to stop the flyers: the government of the South, which is introducing legislation to ban launches, in hopes of keeping relations with the North on track.
The government has sued two brothers, both deserters from the north, to try to force the end of their flyer campaigns. And on Thursday, President Moon Jae-in's office promised "comprehensive crackdown,quot; on attempts to send brochures and other propaganda across the border.
The issue has sparked intense passions among South Koreans living near the border. They are angry that much of the propaganda material ends up in their villages, creating a persistent garbage problem.
Park Sang-hak, one of the defectors sued by the South, is enraged by the government's efforts to stop him.
"South Korea is gagging us, that we are its citizens, as we bow to the evil regime in the North," said Park, who heads a group called Fighters for Free North Korea. "The more they repress us, the more brochures we will send and the more frequently."
Despite numerous death threats and at least one apparent attempt by North Korea to assassinate him, Mr. Park has been sending balloons across the border since 2004. In addition to the brochures, some are laden with Bibles, dollar bills, small radio sets (to that North Koreans can listen to prohibited broadcasts) or memory cards with content that the North considers subversive, such as soap operas in South Korea.
And Mr. Park's younger brother Park Jong-o has been conducting a maritime campaign. He and his supporters throw plastic bottles filled with similar propaganda (as well as dried rice) in waters near the border, hoping that the currents will carry them north.
The idea is to reduce the information blackout that makes the cult of personality around Mr. Kim possible.
In the north, all radio and television sets are designed to receive only government propaganda programs. The country's smartphones are isolated from the global Internet. Pyongyang tries to block transmissions from the outside world, but it can do little with balloons that move too high for their soldiers to shoot down.
The recent batch of brochures, half a million of which Park sent in on May 31 alone, may have come at a particularly upsetting time for Kim.
The North Korean leader has been fighting; His nuclear diplomacy with President Trump collapsed last year without easing sanctions on his country, and his efforts to build a "self-sufficient economy,quot; have stalled. And Covid-19 has further damaged the North's ability to acquire much-needed raw materials and foreign exchange through trade and smuggling.
"As its economic condition deteriorates, North Korea needs to blame an external enemy while using the prospectus threat to consolidate internal unity," said Shin Beom-chul, an analyst at the Korea Research Institute for Strategy. National in Seoul.
Over the past week, North Korea has organized open-air demonstrations denouncing the propaganda. People raised their fists in the air, promising to "crush,quot; the deserters and the "human scum,quot; who dared to taint Mr. Kim's "supreme dignity,quot;.
And what had been an almost dizzying period of détente between the two Koreas has turned to bitterness, most of it coming from the North. "The uninterrupted disposal of dirty garbage from the south," North Korea recently said, made him realize that "enemies are enemies after all."
Propaganda touches a historical nerve. Long after the Korean War ended in 1953, North and South Korea continued to wage a psychological war, sending flyers in both directions and transmitting diatribes by shortwave radio, as well as broadcasting from the huge speakers installed on the border.
North Korean brochures beckoned South Korean soldiers to flee to "socialist paradise." The South tried to appeal to North Koreans by highlighting their higher standard of living and, more recently, by unfolding the sugary harmonies of K-pop girl bands.
When Kim met with Moon, the President of the South, in 2018, they agreed to end their cross-border propaganda. But the Koreas had reached at least three of those deals before, none of which lasted. Mr. Moon's party, which lacked a majority in Parliament, did not approve the leaflet ban, and defectors from the North continued to send them.
"My brochures are to the North Korean regime what David's slingshot was to Goliath's forehead," said Lee Min-bok, another defector, who calls himself a "balloon warrior." "They show North Koreans that their country's personality cult and their deification of the Kim family are based on lies."
Mr. Lee releases up to 1,500 balloons a year, each with 30,000 of his brochures. They challenge North Korea's false claim that the Korean War started with an invasion from the South, and ask why Mr. Kim is building ski resorts when the country cannot feed its own people.
"The brochures don't make noise or heat, and they escape radar," Lee said. "The North cannot stop them, except by pressuring the South Korean authorities to stop them."
Whether the authorities should give in to that pressure is a matter of much debate.
In 2015, the Southern National Human Rights Commission said the government should not stop flyer campaigns, arguing that an agreement between the Koreas "cannot limit the basic right of freedom of expression for individual citizens." But in 2016, the Supreme Court backed a police measure to prevent the launches. The court ruled that deserters' freedom of expression was in conflict with the safety of people living near the border.
People there have been worrying about North Korea's retaliation, especially since 2014, when the North shot propaganda balloons and some of the bullets landed in a South Korean village.
The villagers' patience has also been tested by the fact that many of the brochures and other items never leave the South.
"I first thought they were doing a good thing: sending bottles of rice to the poor North Koreans," said Choi Min-ki, who lives on an island in Ganghwa county west of Seoul. "But we soon found out that most of the bottles filled our fishing nets or went back to the beach, with the rice rotting inside."
"Trash is a real headache for us," said Choi. "A villager once collected 1,000 bottles filling our shoreline in a single day."
When the Park brothers and their supporters brought more bottles to Ganghwa county this week, residents blocked the roads to deny them access to the beaches.
Kim Tae-nyeon, a leading member of Mr. Moon's Democratic Party, which won a parliamentary majority in the April elections, said this week that the party would re-introduce legislation to ban leaflet launches.
South Korean officials said the recent launches had particularly upset the North Koreans due to speculation that the propaganda material might carry Covid-19 in some way. Officials were alarmed by threats from defectors to use drones to fly brochures further north, which they said Pyongyang could see as a much more provocative act.
The conservative opposition United Future Party in the South said a leaflet ban would mean "capitulating,quot; to North Korea's blackmail. Phil Robertson, Asia deputy director for Human Rights Watch, essentially agreed.
"Moon should address this harassment from the North, and not sacrifice democratic values and rights to placate an authoritarian North Korean leadership known to all as bellicose threats as a standard response to any irritation," said Robertson.