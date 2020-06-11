Nordstrom reopens most Southland stores on Thursday – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Several Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores in Southland will reopen Thursday to shop at the store for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close in mid-March.

The company announced that it has reopened its stores with various security protocols, including the requirement to cover their faces for staff and customers, modify testers, and remove tested or returned merchandise from the sales floor for a certain period of time.

Some locations are still temporarily closed: Nordstrom Rack stores in Beverly Grove and Woodland Hills, along with the Nordstrom Mall at The Grove in West L.A., which was hit by looters during the George Floyd protests.

Nordstrom stores have been offering sidewalk pickup for the past month.

Retail chains like Nordstrom have been particularly affected by the pandemic. Last month, Business Insider reported that Nordstrom was permanently closing its only two Inland Empire stores: in Montclair and Riverside. Nordstrom confirmed on its website Tuesday that its Riverside store has already closed. However, the Montclair store remains open for pickup on the sidewalk.