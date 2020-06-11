No one dared to stop her

WENN / FayesVision

The painter of Jane Hayward who was the first to expose the former main star of & # 39; Glee & # 39; like a & # 39; bad girl & # 39; He has detailed the torment he received while working on set.

The actress who first exhibited. read Michele like a supposed & # 39; bad girl & # 39; now he has detailed how "Joy"Star made his life hell on the set of the television show.

Michele apologized for her misbehavior behind the scenes after several of her former co-stars, led by Samantha Ware – Accused her of bullying last month, May 2020.

Since then, Ware has suggested that her former co-star should donate cash to a Black Lives Matter cause as a way to apologize, a proud African-American woman, and is now going into detail on how Leah tormented her.

In a new interview with Variety, Samantha says, "I knew from day one (that I didn't like it) when I was trying to introduce myself. There was nothing gradual about it. As soon as she decided she didn't like it, it was very apparent."

"It was after my first performance, it was when it started: the silent treatment, the looks, the looks, the quiet comments, the strange passive aggressiveness. It all piled up."

Ware admits that he tried to breed Michele's misbehavior with other cast members, but they simply "ignored him." She adds: "No one was stopping these things, which is a problem because the environment was helping to perpetuate this abuse."

Samantha believes that Lea decided not to welcome her to the set after unintentionally offending the protagonist of the off-camera show.

"When you're shooting a scene, sometimes the camera is on you and sometimes it's not, but you still have to be on the scene," he explains. "The camera was not on us, so it's not like we had to perform at full speed, but apparently, I was being silly when the camera was not on me, and she took it as disrespect for her" .

"He waited until the scene was over and stopped in the middle of the stage and made a 'come here' gesture, like a mother does with her son … I said 'no' , and that's when he decided to threaten my job, and I said I would call Ryan Murphy to come and fire me. It's scary. All week, I thought I would probably get an email and maybe I couldn't do the last three episodes, or maybe I can't sing another song. "

"When I tried to speak for myself, she told me to shut my mouth. She said she didn't deserve to have that job. She talked about how she has reigned. And here's the thing: I fully understood that, and I was ready to say," This is it. your program. I'm not here to be disrespectful. "But at the time, we had already passed respect and she was just abusing her power."

And Ware feels that Lea went too far by threatening to defecate in her wig, a claim she made while calling the actress last month.

"She had a problem because I had laughed and that's when the comment 'I'm going to fuck your wig' happened. Some laughed and others gasped. It was mortifying. The whole point was that she embarrassed me." People heard her, but no one was going to stand up to her … Black women historically are known for their wigs. "

"Everyone cared about their affairs or said, 'I'm sorry, I wish I had the power to stop this, but that's the way it is, and that's the way it's been,' which means I wasn't the first person who has been in that situation … Am I calling Lea racist? No. Does Lea have racist tendencies? I think Lea suffers from a symptom of living in this world in an industry that suits whites. "

Heather Morris He also talked about Lea's misbehavior on the set of "Glee", but made it clear that it is wrong to imply that she is racist, and another regular "Glee", Iqbal ThebaHe added, "Being called a racist is too heavy and unfair for most of us, especially in these difficult times, so please be compassionate, careful and responsible before accusing someone of this horrible thing called racism."