Nikola Jokic has just become a lean and cube maker

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has defied logic since his outstanding 2016-17 season, defying positional rules as a center by being one of the best centers and physical rules in the league as a thick player capable of operating nimbly in the Market Stall.

Still, fans have long questioned whether Jokic could improve further if he improved his conditioning. After all, there have been times when he's been gassed at times, the Nuggets needed his full production. Playing at high altitude in Denver does you no favors there.

Now we will see how Jokic fares in a much slimmer version of himself. It appears that she has lost a great deal of weight during the coronavirus pandemic, which has halted the 2019-20 season.

MORE: Carmelo Anthony, Others Have Questions About NBA Restart

The Nuggets have the third-best record in the Western Conference and are a cunning choice to score a surprise for the highly favored Lakers or Clippers. If someone were to beat a Los Angeles power, Denver has as many possibilities as any.

Despite being inconsistent before the season was postponed, Jokic remained a force, averaging 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

Denver could reap the rewards of a skinny Jokic when the season resumes in the coming months.