Nikki Bella reveals if she's having a baby or a girl! Watch

Drum roll please!
Total fine fans probably discovered that Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev They are expecting their first child together long before the end of tonight's season, but the engaged couple did they reveal something else that they have been hiding: the sex of their baby!
The big announcement came at a theme party that paid tribute to Nikki and Brie BellaMexican heritage, and after the latter kept countdown between family and friends, Nikki broke a piñata, revealing tons of blue confetti. That's right, Nikki and Artem Chigvintsev they are having a child!
"I am so excited that Nicole and Artem are having a child," Brie said in a confessional. "I knew it … I really felt it for her in my heart."
He added that a child will be "perfect,quot; for Nikki's personality.
"I think you and your little boy will have such a great bond," Brie told her sister. "Yes. I really feel that."
The great news of Nikki and Artem's baby also coincides with E's announcement! That the sixth season of Total fine will be released this fall! The new season will follow the twins' births as Nikki navigates the joys of parenthood and Brie becomes the mother of two.
Read on for more exciting moments from tonight Total fine end of season.
Before the reveal party, Artem discovered that he was going to be a father and his reaction was pure joy. Nikki broke the news to her fiancé by leaving a positive pregnancy test in her suitcase she was packing, and while Nikki's initial response was: 'Oh, geez', Artem was elated.
"We're going to have a baby!" he said as he picked up Nikki.
"It is just unreal," Artem said, grinning from ear to ear. "I mean, I'll be a dad. I'm lost for the words."
He was also delighted to discover that Brie is also pregnant. Nikki, however, was hesitant to tell him, especially since he was still in shock.
"I have wanted to be a mother all my life. But everything I planned for the next five years happened today. I think about how I have felt about Artem and our proposal and that it is too fast, and now we are going to have a child," she explained. Nikki in a confessional. "Brie is going to be upset because she is going to think I stole the thunder from her? There is so much on my mind right now. She wants to explode."
Unfortunately, Brie wasn't exactly excited to hear the news, not because she thought Nikki was stealing "her thunder,quot;, but because she didn't want her sister to "rush,quot; to become a mother.
"… I feel like everything has been rushed with her lately. And I don't want to take away that she has this son because it is something very beautiful, but when someone tells you that she feels that things have moved too fast, and less than 24 hours later they tell you they are carrying that person's baby, how do you handle all that? "Brie mused aloud to the Total fine cameras "I just want to make sure he has a strong head on his shoulders because his whole life is about to change."
Nikki accused Brie of being "bad," but when the time came for her first ultrasound, Nikki no longer cared if people thought she and Artem were moving too fast.
"Hearing the heartbeat and seeing our baby move … I don't even know how to put it into words. Like, the feeling right now," Nikki explained. "Seeing Artem get so emotional just melts me and makes me feel more in love with him. That is going to be the father of my son! Right now right now, I'm like, I don't give a damn what– someone say. "
Nikki was also able to come to a specific agreement with her engagement to Artem, thanks to a conversation with her mother, Kathy Colace. He assured his daughter that he will not make the same mistakes he made with her father, something Nikki said she desperately needed to hear.
"I have to leave my past. I don't have to bring it to my future, because it is my story and not my mother's," Nikki reflected. "I'm excited for the future: that he be a father, that we raise a child together, that we get married and that we let him go. Whatever our life is, it is."
The twins finally reconciled, and Brie apologized for being too "tough,quot;. Thereafter, the two became even more inseparable as their pregnancies progressed.
"I just can't believe I'm pregnant with my sister. At first, it took me by surprise and bothered me a little," Brie said. "But I have to be there for my sister. And I want to be supportive and I want to make this one of those trips that I will remember all my life."
A montage of sisters doing things like comparing bumps and enjoying cravings Total fine Fans watch the twins' pregnancy trips, which they say have been "identical," even down to their symptoms.
Brie's husband, Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) explained that "when it comes to Brie and Nicole, he,quot; is never surprised at anything. "
"So being pregnant at the same time makes sense because they are so synchronized," added Bryan.
Despite being excited to give his brother and Brie's daughter a brother, he was sometimes upset that what he described as Nikki had "more influence,quot; on Brie than he did. This was especially the case when it came to revealing their baby's gender: Nikki wanted to throw a joint reveal party, while Bryan wanted to keep the surprise. At first Brie sided with Nikki.
"My husband doesn't want to know the gender of our baby, but I'm pregnant with my twin sister. It's something we could have fun with," Brie reasoned. "We can plan together (and) shop together when we both know our gender."
While discussing the matter with Brie, Nikki and Artem, Bryan shared his feelings about it: "You and I have talked for hours about how we want a surprise, and Nicole takes five minutes to say, 'Hi, we can hit the piñatas. Together! & # 39; Sold! "
Brie finally decided to stick to the idea of a surprise, especially since she and Bryan were "in a good place."
