Nikki Bella reveals if she's having a baby or a girl! Watch

Drum roll please!

Total fine fans probably discovered that Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev They are expecting their first child together long before the end of tonight's season, but the engaged couple did they reveal something else that they have been hiding: the sex of their baby!

The big announcement came at a theme party that paid tribute to Nikki and Brie BellaMexican heritage, and after the latter kept countdown between family and friends, Nikki broke a piñata, revealing tons of blue confetti. That's right, Nikki and Artem Chigvintsev they are having a child!

"I am so excited that Nicole and Artem are having a child," Brie said in a confessional. "I knew it … I really felt it for her in my heart."

He added that a child will be "perfect,quot; for Nikki's personality.

"I think you and your little boy will have such a great bond," Brie told her sister. "Yes. I really feel that."

The great news of Nikki and Artem's baby also coincides with E's announcement! That the sixth season of Total fine will be released this fall! The new season will follow the twins' births as Nikki navigates the joys of parenthood and Brie becomes the mother of two.

