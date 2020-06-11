Nike to honor Juneteenth as paid company vacation

As we look around us, a change is taking place across the country amidst George Floyd protests and here is the latest update. According to Yahoo! Finance, the footwear giant Nike has decided to make Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, a holiday paid for by the company.

In a statement, CEO John Donahoe sent a message to his staff and stated, “As many of you know, next Friday, June 19 is June 15, a day commemorating the end of slavery in the US. USA Starting this year and beyond, Nike will recognize Juneteenth as a paid annual holiday in the United States, ”he wrote.

Donahoe also stated that honoring this holiday is an "important opportunity to better commemorate and celebrate the history and culture of blacks."

In addition to recognizing Juneteenth, the company will offer educational and learning opportunities that speak to racial inequality.

“Education can play an important role in the fight against racism and systemic intolerance. Thus, from June 19 to July 4, we will make programming and learning opportunities available to all employees on specific issues of racial inequality. "

The intention is that people educate themselves and learn to get a better perspective.

“Our expectation is that each of us use this time to continue to educate ourselves and challenge our perspectives and learn. I know that is what I intend to do. "

The CEO also stated that there will be "representation goals,quot; that will hold him and the leadership accountable to ensure that Black, Latinx and women have a voice at Nike.

Other companies, Twitter and Square, also declared Juneteenth a national holiday. CEO Jack Dorsey stated, “Both Twitter and Square are making #Juneteenth (June 19) a company holiday in the United States, forever. A day of celebration, education and connection. Countries and regions around the world have their own days to celebrate emancipation, and we will do the work to make those dates holidays where we are present. ”

We are making changes, one event at a time. Let's keep it up, Roomies!

