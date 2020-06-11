Nigel Farage will leave LBC with & # 39; immediate effect & # 39; after controversial Black Lives Matter comments

Nigel Farage will leave his LBC radio show with immediate effect after his controversial statements about the Black Lives Matter campaign.

The leader of the Brexit Party has regularly performed at the London-based station since January 2017.

This week, he compared those involved in the Black Lives Matter movement to the Taliban, and described those involved in bringing down the statue of slave dealer Edward Colston as a "violent mafia."

He tweeted on Sunday: "A new form of the Taliban was born in the UK today. Unless we gain moral leadership quickly, it will not be worth living in our cities."

Farage also clashed with Piers Morgan on ITV's Good Morning Britain when he described Colston, a conservative deputy who was heavily involved in the slave trade, as a "philanthropist."









He said those who had his statue demolished in Bristol were "a far-left Marxist organization."

In a statement, the LBC broadcaster said: "Nigel Farage's contract with LBC expires very soon and, after discussions with him, Nigel withdraws from LBC with immediate effect.

"We thank Nigel for the tremendous contribution he has made to LBC and we wish him the best."

When asked if the decision to resign was related to the controversy surrounding his recent comments, a station spokesman declined to comment.

Farage's departure comes after presenters from Capital Xtra radio station, which shares parent company Global Radio with LBC, criticized Global for its response to Black Lives Matter.

Breakfast show hosts Yinka Bokinni and Shayna Marie Birch-Campbell said they were "embarrassed,quot; by the company's statement of race.

According to The Guardian, the couple wrote a joint statement on an internal panel discussion saying: "It is annoying to receive messages from black people who work at the company who are afraid to show up and at first we weren't even sure if this was a forum for that the presenters share their opinions, but we honestly don't know what else to do. "

Farage has sparked controversy as a politician and presenter over the years, and his show has sparked multiple Ofcom investigations.

Last year, you participated in a heated confrontation with a person who called about the possibility of creating an EU army and asked, "When will you stop lying?"

Ofcom also evaluated comments he made on the program on the refugee crisis, when the former UKIP leader referred to Sweden as "Europe's rape capital."

Farage has been a leading advocate for Donald Trump and propelled his own profile across the Atlantic during frequent appearances at Republican rallies during the last United States election campaign.

The couple's friendship was of great help to the radio station when he conducted a half-hour interview with Trump in October last year.

LBC is home to several outspoken commentators, including Nick Ferrari, James O & # 39; Brien and, as of April, Prime Minister Rachel Johnson's sister.