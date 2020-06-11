Nigel Farage leaves his radio program LBC & # 39; with immediate effect & # 39;

Nigel Farage abruptly quit his LBC show after a furious dispute with station executives who decided not to renew his contract.

The arch-enemy refuses to see the rest of his time with the announcer after he was informed that his popular nightly show was being suspended.

The sudden abandonment left LBC struggling to find a replacement for tonight's show, which appears to have merged with Iain Dale's space set to begin an hour earlier.

Farage leaves the station pursued on accusations of racism after comparing Black Lives Matter protesters to the Taliban.

The controversial comments, made Tuesday during a heated television debate, sparked outrage and increased pressure on LBC owner Global Media to remove him from his current cast.

The company bosses met with Farage to inform him that his contract would not be renewed. but "the conversation was faster than they expected."

LBC played down the game and insisted that Mr. Farage's current contract was ending, but his own producer Christian Mitchell suggested he had gone blind and tweeted, "Hearing this on social media …"

The station tweeted this afternoon: “ Nigel Farage's contract with LBC ends very soon and, after discussions with him, Nigel will resign from LBC with immediate effect.

"We thank Nigel for the tremendous contribution he has made to LBC and we wish him the best."

However, fellow LBC presenter James O & # 39; Brien, a vehement critic of both Brexit and Farage, cheerfully tweeted, "We reclaimed our station."

As Black Lives Matter activists celebrated the scalp of one of their fiercest critics:

Home Secretary Priti Patel warned Labor MPs who told her not to talk about her own experience with racism because it "kindles,quot; Black Lives Matter protesters;

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole abandoned offers to remove a statue of Scout founder Robert Baden-Powell after the defenders formed a protective ring around the monument;

The names of "racist,quot; highways and controversial headstones were covered up, while the plates are toppled in the latest responses to the BLM protests;

Co-worker Baroness Amos, who will be the first black head of an Oxford College, demanded that the statue of "white supremacist,quot; Cecil Rhodes be removed;

The Mayor of Middlesbrough defended Captain James Cook as a "true hero of the working class."

Nigel Farage is leaving his LBC show & # 39; with immediate effect & # 39 ;, announced the radio station this afternoon

Shortly after the news, fellow LBC presenter James O & # 39; Brien, a vehement critic of Brexit and Farage, tweeted, "We reclaimed our station."

The hardline euroskeptic, who was photographed today with his new puppy Labrador Baxter in Kent, has been a vocal critic of removing controversial statues after recent Black Lives Matter protests.

Farage, 56, has hosted his own show from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, as well as a mid-morning show on Sundays since 2017.

During his tenure as a presenter, he has racked up interviews with some Premier League guests, including President Donald Trump, which has made his show immensely popular.

The hardline euroskeptic, who was photographed today with his new puppy Baxter in Kent, has been a vocal critic of removing controversial statues after the recent Black Lives Matter protests.

On Tuesday, during a heated debate over Good Morning Britain, he scolded those who downed the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol.

Justifying their outrage, he said: & # 39; Because they did it like a violent mafia making their own decisions and what they thought was right and wrong.

"The point here is that you start to discover the story that you don't really know where you're going to end up."

He added: “ The Taliban love to fly and destroy historical monuments from a different time than they disapprove of.

"What we saw over the weekend was the most terrible example of the mafia government."

In the debate, Farage faced professor historian Kate Williams, who this afternoon applauded her departure from LBC.

Farage producer Christian Mitchell suggested he had been shocked by the sudden departure, tweeting: & # 39; Hearing this on social media … & # 39;

In the debate, Farage came face to face with historian professor Kate Williams and Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, who this afternoon applauded her departure from LBC.

Professor Williams tweeted: & # 39; On Tuesday, Nigel Farage made the embarrassing comparison of Black Lives Matter with the Taliban at GMB.

& # 39; Horrible spread of racial hatred and hate speech. Now, he's 'giving up' LBC – immediate effect.

This is way overdue. Racial hatred must be off the airwaves … now!

Dr. Mos-Shogbamimu sarcastically wrote: & # 39; Nigel Farage is out of LBC? It couldn't have happened to a kinder person. We don't appreciate anything.

Commenting on the news, interim leader of the Liberal Democrats, Rep. Ed Davey bluntly said, "Good."

For decades, Farage was a marginal figure in British politics and hit the Euroscepticsm drum through Ukip's vehicle.

But his firebrand rhetoric and forceful debate tactics gained him a larger following, leading Ukip to victory in the 2014 European elections.

Although rejected by the official Vote Leave campaign in the 2016 referendum, Farage toured the country as part of the unofficial Grassroots Out movement.

He resigned as Ukip leader after the Brexit vote and flew to the United States to support Donald Trump's bid for the White House.

He founded the Brexit Party in 2019, where he achieved a landslide victory in the European elections, before failing in the December general election.