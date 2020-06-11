Nicki Minaj defended by fans after backlash over upcoming 6ix9ine collaboration

Instagram

The creator of hits of & # 39; Anaconda & # 39; You have previously stated that you have a mind of your own. after she was criticized for working with the rapper on his song & # 39; FEFE & # 39; from 2018.

Up News Info –

Nicki Minaj he didn't apologize when he worked with 6ix9ine back in 2018 and she has proven it by re-partnering with the New York City artist once again in her upcoming music. As with their previous collaboration "FEFE", their new project "TROLLZ" received a backlash after announcing their release date.

Critics turned to social media to ask Harajuku Barbie to delete her photos promoting the song and to cancel the collaboration entirely. "Post a photo without him, queen," wrote one of his followers in a comment to his tweet announcing the song.

Tagging 6ix9ine as a pedophile, a second user wrote, "Reina, please stop working with this pdf file." Another added: "Nicki Sweetie … it's not too late to accidentally shoot and delete the collaboration. We can pretend it never happened."

"I never heard Fefe in full and I'm not going to hear this either," one person stated, referring to Nicki and 6ix9ine's previous collaboration, while someone else compared her to her nemesis. Cardi B, "Cardi would never have worked with a Snitch Smh."

But some others showed their loyalty to Nicki and came to his defense amid the backlash. "I LOVE THE FACT I HAVE ANOTHER SONG TOGETHER," wrote one excited fan. Another exclaimed, "We are ready to shoot, you look good!"

Responding to critics, someone else wrote: "The same people who speak are the same people who will sing every word to Fefe when it appears."

Nicki has previously stated that she is not concerned with what others think of her, because she has a mind of her own. "You don't have to defend me. I'm not afraid of internet trolls, blogs, artists. I don't get on the bandwagons. Many will never know what it feels like to have a mind of their own." He tweeted in December 2018, after 6ix9ine was arrested for organized crime, conspiracy to murder, armed robbery, and firearm charges.

The 24-year-old rapper cooperated with investigators and, as part of his plea agreement, got two years behind bars after testifying against the Nine Trey Band. He is currently serving the remainder of his home prison sentence after being released from prison early in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.