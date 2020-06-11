Nicki Minaj and 6ix9ine to use new collaboration song to support Black Lives Matter protests

Instagram

Some of the proceeds from & # 39; Trollz & # 39 ;, which will launch on June 12, will go to The Bail Project Inc., which provides free assistance to low-income people in the midst of fighting racial injustice.

Nicki Minaj has met fellow rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine for a new song that benefits those in need of bail assistance amid Black Lives Matter protests.

The stars, who previously collaborated on the 2018 song "FEFE," teamed up for "Trollz," the second single from Tekashi's music comeback after a season behind bars for gang-related crimes.

The song will be released on Friday, June 12, and Minaj reveals that some of the proceeds will support the ongoing fight for social and racial justice.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, he writes: "A portion of #Trollz's income, including merchandise, will go directly to The Bail Project Inc. The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income people who can't pay. release on bail while awaiting trial.

"We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand an END to the attacks and killings of black Americans by the police. #BlackLivesMatter."

Tekashi had decided to pause his new music release plans "out of respect" for the Black Lives Matter movement, following the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota in late May. .

Minaj is not the only artist willing to work with Tekashi after turning to his former gang members to cooperate with federal prosecutors and secure a lesser sentence; also teased a sequel to the singer Akon2004 release "Locked Up".