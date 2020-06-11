Nick Cordero's wife teases hospitalization for a year apart from both men in her life

Instagram

On the eve of her son Elvis' first birthday, Amanda Kloots remembers the time her young child must be admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit due to complications.

Up News Info –

Nick CorderoThe wife joked about having to be vigilant with her actor husband and son after spending a year in the hospital.

The Broadway star has been in the care of doctors since March, as he continues to face health complications after a brutal coronavirus battle, which cost his leg and required a temporary pacemaker to be put in, all while on a doctor induced coma.

The "Rock of Ages"The actor remains in the intensive care unit at a Los Angeles hospital, where Amanda Kloots She has been by his side, and on the eve of his son Elvis' first birthday on Wednesday (June 10), the fitness instructor remembered the birth of his first child and called it the "best day" of his life.

However, Kloots recalled the complications they encountered during and after her delivery, which resulted in Elvis having to be admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit.

Sharing photos of Cordero visiting his son at the time, Kloots wrote on Instagram: "When Elvis was born, he was immediately taken to the NICU because there was fluid in his lungs. He stayed there for two nights and Nick and I visited all of it. the day". "

"We couldn't stop looking at him and finally hug him. The NICU nurses are AMAZING! It's amazing to witness what they do."

Then he joked, "My two Lamb men: Last June, Elvis is in the NICU. This June, Nick is in the ICU. These guys are really trying to take me down."

<br />

Hours earlier, Kloots had admitted that Elvis's birthday would be an emotionally difficult day for her as she was heartbroken that her husband was unable to join them, and on Wednesday, she gave fans a look at the simple family celebrations, and wrote : "Elvis is 1 … Ever since he was a child, the only job I always wanted was to be a mom. Every month with him it has been wonderful to see him grow, change and become my little man! Nick always looked at him and said, & # 39; we are so blessed! & # 39; "

<br />

"Happy birthday to my little baby."