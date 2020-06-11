New data shows complete status of COVID-19 at state and national long-term care facilities – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Proponents call it critical information in the fight against COVID-19 in Minnesota's long-term care facilities.

After a long month-long wait, the Minnesota Department of Health has released the most detailed picture of what's going on inside some of these houses.

The data includes the names of each facility in the state with at least one COVID-19 case, along with how many have died from the virus and the number of sick personnel.

Elder Voice Family Advocates CEO says Minnesota is the only state in the country that does not authorize assisted living facilities. They believe that the pandemic highlights the problems that under-staffing can cause.

"Given that 80% of deaths occur in long-term care facilities, it is very important to recognize that we have systemic problems that must be addressed. It is invaluable information for families because that is the information they need to base their decisions on what kind of care is provided there, "said Kris Sundberg.

A new federal website also allows users to search nursing homes by name for specific information on COVID-19.

Here are links to state and federal statistics.