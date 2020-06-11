Netflix: the 45 films and television shows in the new & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; collection

Netflix has curated a collection of movies, TV series and stand-up specials under the slogan "Black Lives Matter."

The streaming service's official Twitter account wrote, "When we say," Black Lives Matter, "we also mean," Black history is important. "

"With the understanding that our commitment to true systemic change will take time, we begin by highlighting powerful and complex narratives of the black experience."





The post continued, "When you log into Netflix today, you'll see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell complex and layered stories of racial injustice and blackness in America."

The move comes amid global protests against racism after the murder of Minneapolis man George Floyd while in custody of police officers.

Films in the collection include Ava DuVernay's widely praised documentary on the US prison complex. USA, 13, Dee Rees vintage drama Muddyand Orange is the new black.

Also included in the collection is the acclaimed sketch show. The astronomy club, which was recently canceled by the streaming service after just one season. Its creators wrote in Twitter: "Hoping that more black artists and comedians have the platform to have voices in the future."

Netflix has made the collection available worldwide; It can be accessed here.

Here is a list of all the movies and TV series in the "Black Lives Matter" collection:

13

Dear whites

Who killed Malcolm X?

LA 92

#blackAF

Fruitvale Station

Time: The Kalief Browder Story

Becoming

Luke Cage

The files of innocence

Self made

Attitude

Seven seconds

All day and one night

Homecoming

Oprah Winfrey Presents: When They See Us Now

American son

Muddy

See you yesterday

Who shot the sheriff?

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads

Michael Che matters

The black godfather

Quincy

Bobby Kennedy for President

The two murders of Sam Cooke

Clandestine

Chris Rock: Tamborine

Strong Island

Zion

Barry

Wanda Sykes: not normal

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?

What happened, Miss Simone?

Imperial dreams

Conceited

Activate the warning with the killer Mike

She has to have it

ReMastered: The Lion's Side

Jewel’s Catch One

Orange is the new black

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show

Rodney King

Teach us all