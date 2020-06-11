Netflix: the 45 films and television shows in the new & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; collection

Netflix has curated a collection of movies, TV series and stand-up specials under the slogan "Black Lives Matter."
The streaming service's official Twitter account wrote, "When we say," Black Lives Matter, "we also mean," Black history is important. "
"With the understanding that our commitment to true systemic change will take time, we begin by highlighting powerful and complex narratives of the black experience."
The post continued, "When you log into Netflix today, you'll see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell complex and layered stories of racial injustice and blackness in America."
The move comes amid global protests against racism after the murder of Minneapolis man George Floyd while in custody of police officers.
Films in the collection include Ava DuVernay's widely praised documentary on the US prison complex. USA, 13, Dee Rees vintage drama Muddyand Orange is the new black.
Also included in the collection is the acclaimed sketch show. The astronomy club, which was recently canceled by the streaming service after just one season. Its creators wrote in Twitter: "Hoping that more black artists and comedians have the platform to have voices in the future."
Netflix has made the collection available worldwide; It can be accessed here.
Here is a list of all the movies and TV series in the "Black Lives Matter" collection:
13
Dear whites
Who killed Malcolm X?
LA 92
#blackAF
Fruitvale Station
Time: The Kalief Browder Story
Becoming
Luke Cage
The files of innocence
Self made
Attitude
Seven seconds
All day and one night
Homecoming
Oprah Winfrey Presents: When They See Us Now
American son
Muddy
See you yesterday
Who shot the sheriff?
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads
Michael Che matters
The black godfather
Quincy
Bobby Kennedy for President
The two murders of Sam Cooke
Clandestine
Chris Rock: Tamborine
Strong Island
Zion
Barry
Wanda Sykes: not normal
ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?
What happened, Miss Simone?
Imperial dreams
Conceited
Activate the warning with the killer Mike
She has to have it
ReMastered: The Lion's Side
Jewel’s Catch One
Orange is the new black
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show
Rodney King
Teach us all