NeNe Leakes responds to the dismissal of the & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39; Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute

This comes after Lisa Vanderpump takes to her Instagram account to issue a statement of her own, in which she condemns racism and unequal treatment, among others.

NeNe leaks joins the list of Bravo personalities involved in the dismissal of "Vanderpump Rules"stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 9, NeNe commented on the decision the network made about Stassi and Kristen about their past racist behaviors.

"Well then!" NeNe wrote below Bravo's post of an image with his statement about letting Stassi, Kristen go, Max boyens and Brett Caprioni. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"The star continued," Now we have a few more questions to ask in other areas where there is a big difference. We should speak privately or in public. "

In the comment section of the post, people dropped some names that Bravo should analyze. "See also: Kelly Dodd, Brandi Redmond, Jax Taylor, Luann de Lesseps, Kathryn Dennis"One person wrote. Echoing the sentiment, another fan commented," Take Kelly and Jax away too. "

Meanwhile, others thought firing Stassi and Kristen was too much. "This is a bit too much. What they did was wrong, yes. But it was all from years ago. The culture of hate and cancellation in this world lately is incredible! I think there is more to history with faith and to be honest, she got away with this now and not 2 years ago, when it happens, it looks like she's trying to get her next 15 minutes of fame, "said one user.

Calling it a "rubbish decision", someone else criticized the network, "Jumping on a #blmbandwagon. This happened a long time ago and until now it was & # 39; okay & # 39; until it was okay to be okay. Not to mention they didn't this to [Faith stowers] out of racism. They did it for the actions she took on the show. Not because she was black. Horrible decision regarding Stassi and Kristen. The boys said things a long time ago too. So can actions taken years ago come back and haunt you only when there's a movement? And only then? This is completely BS to ruin people's lives for this. "

Before that, Lisa Vanderpump issued a statement condemning racism and unequal treatment, among others. Using Instagram on Wednesday, June 10, the 59-year-old explained for the first time that she needed to remain quiet until decisions were made on the issues. Affirming that he now "can speak freely from the heart," he stated, "I love and adore our employees and I am deeply saddened by the lack of judgment that has been demonstrated."

She also insisted that "she has always been an activist and an ally for equal rights", before declaring, "I condemn all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, intolerance and unequal treatment. We have never tolerated it in the workplace or in our lives". "He added that viewers" only see a fraction of our employees on the show. "

The firing of the four stars of "Vanderpump Rules" came after former co-star Faith Stowers spoke out against Schoeder and Doute. In a chat with "Floribama coast"star Candace riceFaith claimed that the couple reported her to the police for a crime that she did not commit just because she was a black woman. Both Stassi and Kristen have issued an apology for their action.