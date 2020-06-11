Nearly a century-old Confederate Veterans Memorial under new scrutiny in Parker County – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WEATHERFORD, Texas () – On the east side of the historic Parker County Courthouse is the American flag, and a few yards away, a stone monument to veterans who fought under a different flag.

The debate is building again on that monument built to honor the county's Confederate veterans.

An online petition to remove it, calling it a relic of a period of white supremacy, had attracted more than 2,900 names on Thursday night.

However, the statue has survived previous attempts to tear it down, and a competitive request to keep it where it is, caused more than 5,200 people to sign up.

The statue is one of many new scrutinies in North Texas. The memorials in Tarrant and Denton counties next door are now going down, and Courtney Craig, who started the petition to remove the statue in downtown Weatherford, said it's time for her to leave as well.

"We have always seen that statue for what it was," he said Thursday. "A symbol of hatred, of that lost cause propaganda."

The base of the statue says it was built by the Daughters of the Confederacy, and has a sealed date of 1915. Growing up in Weatherford, Craig, who now lives in Atlanta, said that his family always saw it as something other than remembering the history.

“I mean it just says a lot, right? You have this symbol of oppression and so many things that are negative on the lawn of a downtown county courthouse, "he said.

In her online post, she recommends putting it in a museum to preserve history or selling it to fund diversity and inclusion programs.

Kim Milner, who started the petition to keep the statue, said that a museum would be better than nothing for the monument, but that he did not want to see the history torn down.

Milner, who grew up in Weatherford but no longer lives there, said she was not an activist but saw the need to act after seeing statues across the country were shattered and destroyed.

Neither of them had spoken directly to county officials about the fate of the monument.

A call and email to Parker County Judge Pat Deen were not immediately answered.