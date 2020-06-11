NBC to use artificial crowd sounds to enhance Premier League broadcasts

In a sports world where no major league baseball games have been played for three months, no hockey games, no basketball games, and no soccer games from Foxborough to Los Angeles, we have occasionally been reduced to debating the most pressing issues. curious.

All sports grounds can be noise, in a sense, but this really is about noise.

It's not the good type like when Nathaniel Rateliff kicks off the trumpet section of Danocaster and Night Sweats behind him starts to sound, and not the bad type like a thunderstorm waking you up from a good night's sleep. We are talking about the fake guy.

MORE: What to know about the return of the Premier League

As sports around the world gradually return to competition without the crowds being allowed to watch in the stands, TVs have had to decide whether to show the games only with the ambient sound of the communicating players, the team colliding and maybe even a little rubbish talk. or with artificial noise designed by sound engineers to follow the flow of action.

NBC Sports announced Thursday that when the Premier League returns on June 17 with a game between Aston Villa and Sheffield United, it will use artificial crowd noise to enhance the broadcast. It will be produced by EA Sports. Those who prefer to avoid artificial sound will have the option to watch online on the NBC Sports Gold platform.

The use of artificial sound became the course taken by Fox Sports with its Bundesliga broadcasts. He streamed the first games without the sweetened audio, then made the decision to switch. When ESPN showed the DFB Pokal semi-finals this week, that's the German cup competition, it didn't use an improved sound.

That seems to be what the public wants, at least from an unscientific Twitter poll I conducted on Thursday afternoon. Out of 122 votes, 56.6 percent preferred games that were televised with artificial crowd noise, 43.4 percent preferred games with ambient sound.

With the NWSL Challenge Cup starting on June 27, Major League Soccer MLS is back in the Comeback Tournament on July 8, the NHL and NBA will be back in action sometime in late July, and who knows when when Major League Baseball? – this is a decision that US broadcasters will face in all of our core team sports

Although artificial crowd noise may be the preference, support is not nearly unanimous. Sports Illustrated Creditor Avi praised the work of the sound engineers who were so accurate and timely with their cheer, boo, and song inserts.

"But everything is false," he wrote. "There is no need to hide what is happening. The clubs are playing in empty stadiums due to a pandemic that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and impacted millions more people."

German fan Marcus Sotereanos told NPR that if games are to be played, they should be televised as-is and not adjusted to make them more enjoyable for viewers.

Earl Lalone of Clayton, New York told Sporting News on Twitter: "I prefer ambient sound, but I have to admit that the crowd noise was not as bad as I thought it was and it was done well."

I have watched televised games both ways and it has not affected my viewing experience in any way. In fact, the first time I saw a game that had an artificial crowd sound, I didn't even notice it. My wife had to point out that it was happening.

One thing we all know: It will be spectacular when viewers can safely go back to games and make that racket real.