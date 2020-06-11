Natalie Portman celebrates her birthday with a donation to help inmates after incarceration

WENN

The actress from & # 39; Black Swan & # 39; He has pledged to match a donation of up to $ 100,000 to a nonprofit organization to help incarcerated women after they are released from prison.

Natalie Portman celebrated her 39th birthday by supporting a charity that helps women newly released from prison.

The Oscar winner is matching donations with charities A new way of life of up to $ 100,000 to help women adjust to life after incarceration.

"For my birthday this year, I will match donations to Susan Burton's @anewwayoflifela, up to $ 100k," Natalie wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. "I am very grateful for Susan's work, which helps heal our broken world. "

"Since I first read Susan Burton's book Becoming Mrs. Burton, I have made a commitment to support her organization A New Way of Life, which provides incarcerated women with a safe place to sleep and the opportunity to rebuild their lives. "

Natalie explained that many of the women are mothers and have suffered the trauma of a sexual or physical assault and, without the support of the charity, may be caught in a vicious cycle of incarceration.

"The vast majority of these women have children and are victims of sexual or physical assault," Natalie continued. "Often when released, they have no resources and the cycle of entrapment within the criminal justice system continues."

He added: "While there are so many great organizations fighting for racial justice, @anewwayoflifela is Susan's solution to end mass incarceration and healing communities. Please join me today in supporting @anewwayoflifela if you can." .

The "Black Swan"The star's donation comes when she joined a list of celebrities, including John Legend, Lizzo, Commonand Jane Fonda who signed the letter from Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder Patrisse Cullors, urging local governments to "disburse" police departments and give more to health care and education.