NASCAR officially bans its stadium's Confederate flag

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace wore his 'I can't breathe' shirt when he got behind the wheel of his Black Lives Matter-themed Chevrolet for a race in Virginia on Wednesday night, just hours after the organization officially banned the Confederate flag from his racing. and properties.

Ahead of the race at Martinsville Speedway, Wallace, who is the only black driver for NASCAR, said on FS1: It's been a stressful couple of weeks. This is without a doubt the biggest race of my career tonight. I am excited for tonight. There are many emotions on the race track.

Wallace stood in solidarity with protesters around the world demanding justice for George Floyd by once again wearing his "I can't breathe,quot; shirt.

He drove Richard Petty Motorsports' No. 43 Chevrolet with a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme. On the hood were the words: "Compassion, Love, Understanding."

"Our Black Lives Matter Chevrolet, that's great to say, well, it was great in the long run," said Wallace, who finished 11th at Martinsville.

The 26-year-old, who finished second in the 2018 Daytona 500, also had a dose of newly discovered fame.

Wallace is seen running alongside Ryan Newman, the driver of the Ford # 6 Koch Industries, during the NASCAR Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday

Wallace makes a pit stop during the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway

Already open to social causes in NASCAR, Wallace denounced the Confederate flag and his message spread through sports.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted a & # 39; GRAN S / O & # 39; Wallace and retired NFL star Deion Sanders tweeted that he was proud of NASCAR & # 39; recognized the sensitivity of our country in facing racial injustices & # 39 ;.

Wallace even made some new NASCAR fans from other athletes.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara responded to NASCAR's statement with a tweet asking "When will the next race be?" with a popcorn emoji.

He followed him on social media, as did Carolina Panthers safety Tre Boston.

Boston tweeted questions about the race and seemed to enjoy the action at Martinsville: & # 39; Are they all on TV? I'm seeing the situation more than the drivers I feel. It's okay? I am doing it right? Do you change the channel?

Former NFL security Bernard Pollard Jr joined the action on social media and had a question about precautions answered in the FS1 broadcast.

Earlier Wednesday, NASCAR officials said in a statement that the Confederate flag "runs counter to our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry."

& # 39; Bringing people together around the love of racing and the community it creates is what makes our fans and sports special.

"The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited at all NASCAR events and properties," the statement said.

Earlier Wednesday, NASCAR officially banned the Confederate flag from its races and properties just a day after Wallace (pictured) demanded that he withdraw.

NASCAR officials said in a statement (pictured) that the Confederate flag "runs counter to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry."

But NASCAR's decision infuriated a contingent of flag loyalists, who were stewed on social media. NASCAR helmet artist Jason Beam, who paints designs for some of the sport's biggest stars, was one of the loudest critics. He released a series of tweets that exploited the movement and wrote: "You can't erase history by choosing and choosing which parts you want to keep and which parts you don't want to keep."

Reese Witherspoon gave the ruling an emoji of five on Twitter, and that could only be enough to beat the haters.

Wallace this week called for the exile of the Confederate flag, saying there was "no place,quot; for them in the sport.

He said the stock car series, which has deep ties to the South, should formally distance itself from what for millions is a symbol of slavery and racism.

"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race," the 26-year-old Alabama native told CNN on Monday.

& # 39; Then start with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them.

Wallace spoke after Sunday's Atlanta race in which he wore a 'I can't breathe' jersey. during the national anthem in reference to the recent murder of George Floyd, a black man who died under the knees of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Confederate flags are a common sight for NASCAR, which originated in the south and remains a large part of the region's identity.

Wallace explained that he has forced himself to ignore Confederate flags flying in crowds and parking lots at NASCAR events, but he no longer believes it is the right thing to do.

& # 39; The narration about that before is: & # 39; It didn't bother me, but I don't speak for everyone else; I speak for myself; what I'm chasing are checkered flags, & # 39; and that was my narrative & # 39 ;.

"But by diving deeper and educating myself, people are uncomfortable with that," he continued.

People talk about it. That's the first thing they mention. Therefore, there will be many angry people who carry those flags with pride, but it is time to change & # 39; & # 39;.

Martinsville has completed a stretch of seven consecutive Cup races since it resumed with no fans on the track.

That streak ends Sunday when 1,000 Florida service members, representing Homestead Air Reserve Base and the United States Southern Command in Doral, can attend the Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway as guests. fees and watch the race from the stands.

The following week at Talladega Superspeedway, up to 5,000 fans will be able to attend the race. NASCAR says all fans will be screened before entering, they will be required to cover their faces, they will be required a social distance of six feet and they will not have access to the inside box.

On June 7, Wallace also wore his 'I Can't Breathe – Black Lives Matter' shirt. underneath his firefighter outfit in solidarity with protesters from around the world who took to the streets after George Floyd's death on May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody

Confederate flags are a common sight for NASCAR, which originated in the south and remains a large part of the region's identity. Racing fans take a picture with a Confederate flag in the Fan Zone ahead of a NASCAR Sprint Cup series car race at Daytona International Speedway in 2015

A view of American and Confederate flags fly over the infield during NASCAR XFINITY Series VFW Help A Hero 200 sports clip practice at Darlington Raceway on September 4, 2015 in Darlington

While the Confederate flag remains a symbol of southern pride for some, its history is inextricably linked to slavery and the racist motivations behind the secession of the southern states in 1860.

As infamous Confederate Vice President Alexander H. Stevens infamously said at the start of the Civil War: "Our new (government) bases are established, its cornerstone rests on the great truth that black is not equal to white man."

Wallace is not the only NASCAR driver promoting civil rights amid protests across the country in the wake of Floyd's murder.

Ahead of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, drivers released an 86-second video showing a unified statement against racial inequality.

Drivers, including longtime star Jimmie Johnson and Wallace, took turns reading part of the message, which read in part:

& # 39; The events of the past few weeks highlighted the work we still have to do as a nation to condemn racial inequality and racism. The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and many others in the black community are heartbreaking … and can no longer be ignored.

& # 39; The process begins with us listening and learning because understanding the problem is the first step to solve it. We are committed to listening with empathy and an open heart to better educate ourselves. We will use this education to advocate for change in our nation, our communities and most importantly in our own homes. Even after the headlines disappear.

& # 39; All our voices make the difference. No matter how big or small it is, it is our responsibility not to remain silent. Not to be quiet anymore. We simply cannot remain silent. We have a long way to go. But let's commit to making the journey together.

As the race was about to begin, the 40 cars were called to stop in front of the stands so NASCAR President Steve Phelps could get a message across.

& # 39; Those who look at home, thank you for your time. Our country suffers and people are justifiably angry and demand to be heard & # 39; & # 39;, Phelps said in a message that drivers could hear through their headphones.

& # 39; The black community and all people of color have suffered in our country and it has taken us too long to listen to their demands for change. Our sport must do better. Our country must do better.

& # 39; Now is the time to listen, understand and face racism and racial injustice. We ask our drivers, our competitors and all our fans to join us in this mission, to take a moment of reflection to recognize that we must improve as a sport and join us, since now we can pause and … listen & # 39; & # 39 ;.

During Phelps's message, a black NASCAR official was seen kneeling on one knee, in the same manner as former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who knelt during the performance of the national anthem in 2016 to protest against police brutality.

The vote to stop racial inequality comes less than two months after Chip Ganassi Racing fired driver Kyle Larson after using a racial slur during a virtual event.

NASCAR indefinitely suspended Larson for violating its code of conduct policy.