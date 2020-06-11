NASCAR bans Confederate flags from all events and properties – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS () – NASCAR has banned Confederate flags at racetracks.

The company released the following statement on Wednesday:

"The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events is contrary to our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around the love of racing and the community it creates is what makes our fans and sports special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited at all NASCAR events and properties. "

On Tuesday, the only black driver in the sport, Bubba Wallace called NASCAR to make the flag a relic of the good roots of the organization's old boys.

He said there is no place for the flag.

In 2015, the series asked fans to "refrain from displaying,quot; the flag at its facilities and events.