NASCAR bans Confederate flag from ALL racetracks

The racing giants NASCAR has announced that they are banning the display of Confederate flags on all of their race tracks.

"The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events goes against our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love of racing and the community It creates is what makes our fans and sports special, "NASCAR said in a statement. "The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited at all NASCAR events and properties."

The flag issue was championed by Bubba Wallace, the only black NASCAR driver and Alabama native. According to the Miami Herald, Wallace called for the exile of the Confederate flag and said there was "no place,quot; for him in the sport.

Not everyone is happy with the ban. Some turned to Twitter to rant about the flag ban that has been adopted by many right-wing hate groups.