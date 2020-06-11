Napa Health Officials See Increase in New COVID-19 Cases After Relief of Restrictions – Up News Info San Francisco

NAPA (Up News Info SF) – Napa County was one of the first to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the Bay Area, but now health officials are seeing an increase in new cases.

Some may assume you are connected to dining indoors or opening beauty salons in Napa County, but Dr. Karen Relucio, the County Public Health Officer, says that is not the case.

She is asking residents to change their forms before tighter restrictions have to be applied again.

"This place has been a zoo with people who think Napa is open," said Keith Borges, a Napa resident. "So I'm just waiting for the peak."

Borges was not surprised to hear that Napa County is seeing an increase in COVID 19 cases, but what may surprise you is how the virus is spreading.

Last week, health officials said there were 31 new cases and are awaiting the results of 51 additional tests.

Relucio believes that many of the cases may come from Memorial Day weekend. She said that a graduation party was attended by approximately 40 people.

"COVID is still here to stay, we don't have a vaccine, we don't have community immunity," Relucio said. “If you are going out, keep your home. I'm almost begging at this point. "

Napa County numbers are still pretty low with just 161 cases overall, but if they continue to rise, tighter restrictions may have to be re-established.

"In the grand scheme of things, I would rather have to be in a house for a year rather than this dragging on and being more difficult than it has to be in the first place," Karen Sanchez, a Napa resident, told KPIX 5.

While some are willing to take refuge in place to continue flattening the coronavirus curve, others are ready to return to the new normal.

"It continues to receive a lot of conflicting information and there is no way to keep the economy going this way because that is causing more problems than the virus," said Borges.

Napa County will begin moving to portions of Phase 3 soon, but Relucio said that only a few sectors will open at a time as health officials continue to monitor the cases.