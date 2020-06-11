Nancy Pelosi says it is "the perfect time,quot; to rid the Capitol of Confederate statues

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that it was "the perfect time,quot; to send the remaining 11 Confederate statues on display on Capitol Hill.

"Public sentiment is everything," Pelosi said at his weekly press conference. "This is the perfect time for us to move those statues because other times people may think, 'Oh who cares, I never go there anyway, they all look like me, there are all these white men there,' that is what I think, & # 39; she said, as an aside.

"On the other hand, the time may be right," he added.

He scheduled a press release to come out Wednesday highlighting his work to remove the remaining Confederate statues from Capitol Hill directly after President Trump announced his opposition to removing Confederate names from the nation's military bases.

"I want to tell you something, the American people know that these names have to go," he said Thursday. "These names are white supremacists who say terrible things about our country."

"You hear who they are and what they said and then you have the president stand up for why a base should be named for them," he continued. "He seems to be the only person left who doesn't understand it."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that it was "the perfect time,quot; to send the remaining 11 Confederate statues on display around the Capitol complex. She said that during her first time as a speaker she relegated the statue of Robert E. Lee to the crypt of Congress

Confederate statues on Capitol Hill include one of Jefferson Davis, who represents Mississippi in the collection and is found in the National Statuary Hall on the US Capitol. USA Jefferson was the President of the Confederate States of America during the Civil War. Before the American Civil War, he operated a large cotton plantation in Mississippi, which his brother Joseph gave him, and owned up to 113 slaves.

On Wednesday, Pelosi sent reporters a copy of a letter to the leaders of the Joint Library Committee that oversees the 100 statues in the National Statuary Hall collection: Senator Roy Blunt, the president and a Republican from Missouri and the representative Zoe. Lofgren, vice chairman of the committee and California Democrat.

Pelosi said Thursday that he had not received a response from Blunt.

"No, but I think he has spoken in the public domain and says it depends on the states," he said. "It may depend on the states sending it here, but it does not depend on the states where it could be."

She used that power earlier to move a prominent Confederate statue.

"Let me say that when I was a speaker, I did what I had the authority to do, which was to relegate Robert E. Lee to the crypt," she said, speaking of her time as a speaker between 2007 and 2011.

"I could move things, I couldn't get them out, that requires something else," he explained, suggesting that the removal of the statues may need a legislative solution.

In a statement released Thursday, Blunt cited the law as currently written.

"Under the law, each state decides which two statues to send to the Capitol," he said. "As Speaker Pelosi is undoubtedly aware, the law does not allow the Capitol Architect or the Library's Joint Committee on Congress to remove a statue from the Capitol once it has been received."

Blunt also noted that states seemed to be moving in the direction of eliminating the last Confederates.

"Several states have moved toward the replacement of statues, and others appear to be heading in the same direction," Blunt said. "This process is ongoing and encouraging."

Later Thursday, Rep. Barbara Lee, a California Democrat, unveiled a new bill that would allow states to contribute statues, except those who "voluntarily served in the Confederate States of America."

The current crop of statues would be removed and would go to the Smithsonian Institution. States can also retrieve their statues if they pay for transportation, according to the bill.

Also on Capitol Hill is General Robert E. Lee, a gift from the Virginia community. Robert E. Lee was an American and Confederate soldier better known as a Commander of the Confederate States Army during the American Civil War. He led the Northern Virginia Army from 1862 until his surrender in 1865. Lee married one of the wealthiest slave families in Virginia and took leave of the Army to manage family property after the death of his father-in-law. Documents show he encouraged severe beatings for those who tried to escape

Commander Joseph Wheeler for the Tennessee Confederate Army, left. He is known for having served as both a cavalry general in the Confederate States Army in the 1860s during the American Civil War, and later as a general in the United States Army during the Spanish-American War and the Philippine-American War near turn of the 20th century

Attorney Uriah Milton Rose was a lawyer who supported the Confederacy. In 1917, the state of Arkansas donated a Rose marble statue to the National Statuary Hall Collection on the US Capitol. USA Rose was the only Arkansas delegate among the 75 attorneys who formed the American Bar Association in Saratoga Springs, New York in 1872. He was president from 1891 to 1892 and again from 1901 to 1902.

Military Officer Wade Hampton was a military officer of the Confederate States of America during the American Civil War and a politician in South Carolina. He came from a wealthy family of planters and, shortly before the war, was one of the Southeast's largest slavers and a state legislator. During the American Civil War, he served in the Confederate cavalry, where he attained the rank of lieutenant general. At the end of Reconstruction, with the withdrawal of federal troops from the state, Hampton was the leader of the Redeemer who restored white rule. His campaign for governor was marked by the violence of the Red Shirts, a paramilitary group that served the Democratic Party by disrupting elections and suppressing the black and republican vote in the state.

Confederate Vice President Alexander Hamilton Stephens was a Confederate politician who served as Vice President of the Confederate States from 1861 to 1865, and later as the 50th Governor of Georgia from 1882 until his death in 1883. Member of the Democratic Party, he represented the state of Georgia in the United States House of Representatives before becoming governor

CONFEDERATED STATUES IN CAPITOL HILL AND THE STATES THAT GIVEN THEM Jefferson Davis – Mississippi James Zachariah George – Mississippi Wade Hampton – South Carolina John E. Kenna – West Virginia General Robert E. Lee – Virginia Uriah Milton Rose – Arkansas Edmund Kirby Smith – Florida Alexander Stephens – Georgia Zebulon Vance – North Carolina Joseph Wheeler – Alabama Edward Douglass White – Louisiana

The Confederates, Pelosi said, "committed treason against the United States."

The statue collection includes General Robert E. Lee, a gift from Virginia, Confederate President Jefferson Davis, which is a contribution from Mississippi, and Alexander Hamilton Stephens, a statue given by Georgia.

Also, Mississippi has a statue of Confederate James Zachariah George, Alabama has Joseph Wheeler, South Carolina has a statue of Wade Hampton, North Carolina has a statue of Zebulon Vance, West Virginia has John E. Kenna, Louisiana has Edward Douglass White and Arkansas a statue of Uriah Milton Rose, a lawyer who sided with the Confederacy.

The statue of Edmund Kirby Smith, general of the Confederate Army, was already expected to be replaced.

Most of the Confederates in the collection are represented in uniform.

Pelosi's lawsuit comes amid a wave of anti-racism protests in the United States and around the world, in which several statues symbolizing racial oppression have already been toppled.

In his letter, Pelosi cited Stephens' "cornerstone speech,quot; in which the Confederation vice president said that the "assumption of race equality,quot; was something that was done "by mistake."

& # 39; Our new government is based on exactly the opposite idea; its foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests on the great truth that black is not equal to white man; that subordination of slavery to the superior race is its natural and normal condition, "Stephens had said in the speech, Pelosi reminded lawmakers.

He argued that the statues on display on Capitol Hill "should embody our highest ideals as Americans."

"The monuments to the men who advocated cruelty and barbarism to achieve such a clearly racist end are a grotesque affront to these ideals," said Pelosi. "Their statues pay homage to hatred, not inheritance."

"They must be removed," he argued.

"While I believe it is imperative that we never forget our history in order not to repeat it, I also believe that there is no place to celebrate the violent fanaticism of the men of the Confederacy in the sacred halls of the United States Capitol or in places of honor throughout. the country ".

The push to get rid of the Confederate symbols came after the Memorial Day murder of George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, at the hands of a white police officer.

Edward Douglass White was an American politician and jurist from Louisiana. He was a United States senator and the ninth president of the United States Supreme Court. He served on the United States Supreme Court from 1894 to 1921. After the war, White won the elections for the Louisiana State Senate and served on the Louisiana Supreme Court. As a member of the Democratic Party, White represented Louisiana in the United States Senate from 1891 to 1894.

John E. Kenna was an American politician who was a senator from West Virginia from 1883 until his death. He went from being the Kanawha County Prosecutor in 1872 to the pro tempore justice of the county circuit in 1875, and to the United States House of Representatives in 1876. While in the House he defended rail legislation and sought help with navigation for calm waters. help the coal, wood and salt industries in your state

Zebulon Baird Vance, a Confederate military officer in the American Civil War, the 37th and 43rd Governor of North Carolina. He was a Confederate military officer in the American Civil War, the 37th and 43rd Governor of North Carolina, and the US Senator. USA A prolific writer, Vance became one of the most influential southern leaders in the Civil War and the post-war periods. As leader of the & # 39; New South & # 39 ;, Vance favored the rapid modernization of the economy of the South, the expansion of the railway, the construction of schools and reconciliation with the North.

James Zachariah George was one of Mississippi's strongest white supremacist statesmen in the Reconstruction era. He was a lawyer, writer, American politician, Confederate politician, and American military officer. He was known as the "Great Commoner,quot; of Mississippi

Edmund Kirby Smith was born into a wealthy slave-owning family in St. Augustine. He was a career officer in the United States Army who fought in the Mexican-American War. Later he joined the Army of the Confederate States in the Civil War, and was promoted to general in the first months of the war. It was notable for his command of the Trans-Mississippi Department after Vicksburg's fall to the United States.

Who Was Jefferson Finis Davis, The President Of The Confederate States Of America? Jefferson Finis Davis, the first and only President of the Confederate States of America, served from 1861 to 1865. He was a slave and plantation owner, politician, and soldier born in Kentucky and raised in Mississippi. He graduated from his military academy in 1828 and went on to serve briefly in the Black Hawk War in 1832 before returning to his plantation. Davis later became a congressman and senator before formally retiring from the United States Senate on January 21, 1861 after Mississippi separated from the Union. A month later, he was selected to become the provisional President of the Confederation. Historians say his poor leadership skills may have played a role in the Confederacy's defeat, and they say he was a weak leader compared to the Union's counterpart, President Abraham Lincoln. He was captured in 1865, charged with treason, and imprisoned at Fort Monroe in Hampton, Virginia. However, he was released after two years without trial.

The protests of “ Black Lives Matter & # 39; & # 39; They have followed with renewed attention to issues such as the Capitol Hill statues, waving the Confederate flag at certain events and renaming 10 US Army bases. USA

On Wednesday, President Trump articulated that the US bases. USA They would not change names under his supervision.

Democrats had previously attempted to remove the statues from the Statuary Hall collection after the August 2017 protests in Charlottesville that pitted KKK members, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists against counter-protesters, one of whom was assassinated.

Republicans, at the time, responded by saying that the statue selections depend on each state.

Upon seeing the letter, Lofgren said he agreed with Pelosi that the Joint Committee and the Capitol Architect "should conveniently remove these symbols of cruelty and intolerance from the halls of the Capitol."

"The Capitol building belongs to the American people and cannot serve as a place of honor for the hatred and racism that tears the fabric of our nation, the poison that these statues embody," said Lofgren.

The protracted debate over Confederate statues has returned to the limelight this month during the great anti-racist movement that followed the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in Minneapolis police custody after a white officer knelt over his head for nearly nine minutes while arresting him.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam last week announced plans to tear down a statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond, although a judge has stalled this proposal.

Elsewhere, the statues of Christopher Columbus have also become a target for protesters who say he unleashed centuries of genocide against Native Americans.

A statue of Columbus was downed with ropes, set on fire and shot in a lake in a park in Richmond on Tuesday night.

Another Columbus monument was beheaded in Boston, in a waterfront park near the city's North End.

However, Donald Trump says his administration & # 39; will not even consider & # 39; rename any of the 10 US Army bases. USA They are named after the Confederate leaders.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper had indicated that he was open to discussing such changes in the wake of Floyd's funeral.

But Trump stepped in on Wednesday night and said: & # 39; These monumental and very powerful foundations have become part of a great American heritage and a story of victory, victory and freedom.

& # 39; The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these sacred grounds, and won two world wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider renaming these magnificent and legendary military installations.