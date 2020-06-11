Muni restores some routes canceled due to pandemic to support essential travel – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Starting Saturday, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will make changes to its transit service, including the return of some routes that had been discontinued due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Muni, under the changes, full routes for 5-Fulton and 30-Stockton will be restored.

Service along 7-Noriega will be restored from Ortega Street and 48th Avenue to Funston Avenue and Irving Street, and service along line 43-Masonic will be restored from Geary Boulevard and Masonic Avenue to Geneva Avenue and Munich Street .

Additionally, service along the 28-19th Avenue line will extend north to California Street and Seventh Avenue.

Also, between 6 a.m. and at 9 p.m., the outgoing 38-Geary bus will go to Fort Miley and the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center, ending at Geary Boulevard and 32nd Avenue instead of 48th and Point Lobos Avenues.

Lastly, the L-Taraval bus, the T-Third Street bus, the L Owl bus, and the 14R-Mission Rapid line will see higher frequencies, while the N-Judah bus will begin using 60-foot buses.

In addition to the restored routes and other service changes, enforcement of the street sweeping law will resume Monday, Muni officials said.

Since the order to stay home on March 17, the city had halted enforcement of the street sweeping law so that people could stay home. The city had been relying on residents to voluntarily move their vehicles, however, as some businesses are reopening, the street sweeping application will resume.

According to city officials, parking fines related to street sweeping violations can be waived for residents who are still being affected by COVID-19.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.