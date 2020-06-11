Mrunal Thakur and John Abraham’s Gallan Goriyan is the song we needed to cheer us up

The blockade has also affected the music industry. When multiple songs were released in a matter of a couple of days, we've only had a few numbers on the charts in the past few months. The latest release is a single produced by Bhushan Kumar, featuring Mrunal Thakur and John Abraham. The two have previously collaborated at Bala House last year and their chemistry was highly appreciated.

In the context of a wedding performance, Gallan Goriyan has catchy rhythms that will make you get up off the couch and play. Mrunal's thumkas mix with the vibe of a wedding celebration, making this song a hit already.

Speaking of appearing in the number, Mrunal talked about how it was the first time he danced on screen. She said, "This is the first time I have been called to do typical naach-gaana. I first had to rehearse for two weeks, during which our choreographer helped me get rid of my inhibitions and open up to the camera."

