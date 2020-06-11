MPs warn that three out of four pubs, restaurants and hotels could go bankrupt unless the distancing rule is removed

Three-quarters of pubs, restaurants and hotels could go bankrupt unless the government's two-meter rule is removed, lawmakers warned last night.

In a grim assessment, a group of multi-party parliamentarians said that most companies in the catering and tourism sector would find it "impossible to operate financially,quot; if staff and customers were to remain two meters away.

The group urged ministers to work urgently to close the gap, warning that many places simply could not reopen next month, even if the closure is facilitated.

The devastating report came as Boris Johnson faced an overwhelming cry from scientists, politicians, and business leaders to lift or relax the rule of social estrangement.

Many told the Mail yesterday that the controversial coronavirus rule threatened to paralyze much of the economy.

Meanwhile, April GDP figures to be released today are expected to be "very bad," the sources said, and some economists predict an 18 percent fall in the blockade.

The numbers will only intensify the pressure for the two-meter rule to relax.

Whitehall sources said last night that the Prime Minister had told allies that dropping the rule was a matter of "when, not if," and the majority of the cabinet is believed to be opposed.

However, it increases pressure for swift action to unlock the British economy, help ensure more children can return to school, and give businesses the best chance for survival. The row came as:

An annex to the government's coronavirus "roadmap for recovery,quot; plan revealed that the two-meter rule is actually considered "as a precaution,quot; rather than a harsh and quick guide;

Former Secretary of Education Lord Baker demanded that the two-meter rule be reduced to just one in schools;

A leading expert said that children's lives had been suspended to protect adults;

The figures showed that British beer sales have collapsed to their lowest level on record;

Tens of thousands of patients emerged are being missed by the government's flagship test and tracking scheme, and;

The head of British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca told the Daily Mail that Britain is on track to become the first country in the world to provide an effective coronavirus vaccine.

The report by parliamentarians last night, drawn up by the group of all the hotel and tourism parties, said that three-quarters of the companies in the sector could lose up to 80 percent of their capacity under the two-meter rule.

It said: & # 39; It will make the reopening of many places a challenge. The business confidence studies presented to the group of all parties suggested that up to 75 percent of the companies surveyed did not trust that they could survive with this level of imposed social distancing & # 39; & # 39 ;.

He added that the two-meter rule exceeded the World Health Organization's one-meter guidance. He concluded: "For travel and tourism companies, it is difficult to imagine that social distance of two meters is feasible in most circumstances."

Johnson will be under renewed pressure today when the Bureau of National Statistics releases data that is expected to show a further drop in the number of Covid infections, the move he has established as the key test to relax the rule.

Economists also predict an 18 percent drop in output.

One said: & # 39; He wants to do it when he trusts that it is safe to do it. I would be surprised if there is a single Cabinet member who wants to keep the rule as it is, but science says we still can't move.

Last night, parliamentarians and businesses warned that Johnson had to act quickly. Former business secretary Greg Clark said the two-meter rule was "a major obstacle to returning to work, not only in hospitality, but also in schools and manufacturing."

The Beer and Pub Association warned that only a third of pubs could reopen. The Greene King group said: "Many pubs will not be economically viable with social distancing."

Scientists also called for the ruler to be relaxed, and public health specialist Professor Linda Bauld said studies showed that a 1.5-meter ruler "still provides a good level of protection."

Railroad chiefs yesterday became the last to urge ministers to lower the limit. The Post learned that operators have warned the Department of Transportation that if rules are not relaxed, chaos will ensue when passengers return.

Trains "need a one meter rule,quot; The railway chiefs urge the ministers to reduce the social distance limit to one meter. Operators have warned the Department of Transportation that noncompliance with the distancing rules will lead to chaos as the number of passengers resurfaces. With a two-meter spacing, rail services can only carry 20 percent of normal passenger loads. But they can reach 45 percent with a space of one meter. The Daily Mail has spoken to five operators who want the limit to be relaxed before July 6, when the number of passengers is likely to increase as the blockade is raised further. The head of an operator said: & # 39; You have train companies in Holland at 1.5 meters and they have been able to increase their capacity. & # 39; Denmark has gone to a meter, they have their capacity of up to 70 percent. They have not seen a spike in coronavirus cases. For the UK to move again, we have to provide the capacity.

This rule is NOT scientific – and spells an economic catastrophe

PROFESSOR ROBERT DINGWALL'S COMMENT FOR THE DAILY MAIL

The Government insists that it is being & # 39; led by science & # 39 ;, as it orders us to keep a distance of two meters from each other at all times, despite the incalculable and increasingly visible damage that this is causing in the education of children and the economy in general.

The problem is that ministers and their advisers are being guided only by the science they are listening to, which is too focused.

It ignores other evidence that suggests that a subway is completely safe for social estrangement and would prevent us from sinking into an economic disaster that could take decades to escape.

That is the opinion of the World Health Organization and the European Center for Disease Control. Many countries, including Denmark, Sweden, and Singapore, have adopted the one-meter standard, and others have moved toward it.

Robert Dingwall, professor of sociology at Nottingham Trent University and a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group, says the government's 2-meter rule is NOT scientific

Sir Patrick Vallance, the government's chief scientific adviser, admitted this week that two meters "is not a rule,quot; but a "risk-based assessment,quot;. In my opinion, it greatly overestimates the risk.

How the virus attacks our bodies is, of course, a question for doctors and biologists. But how it behaves in the air is a matter of engineers and physicists. And no one at No. 10 seems to be listening to them.

Due to the way air currents circulate around our bodies, viruses are rarely transmitted between people who breathe a meter away.

When you exhale on a cold day, you can see your breath turning upwards. The viral particles in your breath go up with it. Even in the busy rallies and protests that we have seen in the past few days, you will probably be safe.

In a crowded soccer stadium, you can imagine viruses jumping from one person to another. But that is not true either.

For one thing, everyone in the booth is looking in one direction, and our breathing doesn't flow sideways. On the other hand, the crowd is radiating heat that brings their breath up.

Media reports have blamed Spanish fans for spreading the disease here in the match between Liverpool and Atlético de Madrid in March, where the crowd at Anfield totaled more than 50,000. But it is highly unlikely that any transmission has occurred in the stands.

People are more likely to crowd into busy pubs before the game transmitted the virus, not by breathing, but by leaving particles on hard surfaces that other people touched later.

This is why it is still so important that we wash our hands frequently and thoroughly, and avoid touching our faces. Ministers need to take a much closer look at the data on how a virus travels in the air.

For the sake of the nation's health, we have to reopen the workplace. We know from our exhausting experience in the early 1980s that high unemployment contributes to a higher death rate.

Many people assume that halving the distance from two meters to one will mean doubling the number of people in a room. But that is not the case: quadruple the number.

That is crucial and could save countless bankrupt stores, restaurants and hotels. The same applies to classrooms. We can and should open schools following the one-meter rule, as many of our European neighbors do.

Scientific evidence shows that we should introduce a meter rule immediately. The consequences of continuing to ignore this evidence are unimaginable.

Robert Dingwall is a professor of sociology at the University of Nottingham Trent and a member of the new and emerging Advisory Group on respiratory virus threats.

Will Boris listen now? In a howl of anger, some of Britain's top scientists, business leaders, and politicians reveal why the controversial 2-meter rule makes no sense, and is meant to wreak havoc on the nation's fragile finances. So when will No 10 act?

BY DANIEL MARTIN, DAVID CHURCHILL AND TOM BEFORE THE DAILY MAIL

Last night, Boris Johnson faced a growing clamor from scientists, politicians, and business leaders to lift the two-meter social distancing rules that threaten to cripple the hotel industry.

They say that thousands of pubs, restaurants, cafes and entertainment venues will not be able to make a profit if they open next month with the strict social distancing rules in force.

Professor Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King & # 39; s College London and founder of the tracking app Covid, said the government was being "too cautious,quot; by complying with the two-meter rule at the expense of the economy and children returning to school.

He added: & # 39; Currently, China, France, Denmark, Hong Kong, Lithuania and Singapore are using a one meter distance rule and it is the distance recommended by the World Health Organization. These countries have fared better than the UK in suppressing the disease.

"I would prefer that people wear masks, keep washing their hands, and now we move to a one-meter rule so that our economy can recover and hospitals and schools can function."

Several bar chains warned the Prime Minister that many of their branches could be forced to close, leading to the loss of thousands of jobs, unless the distancing rule was reduced.

Simon Emeny, executive director of Fuller's pubs, said: "Two meters away, the British pub will be a shell of what it was and in many cases it will end up looking like a soulless canteen rather than the community center that a pub should be,quot; .

Sir Rocco Forte (right, with Lady Forte) is one of many who have publicly spoken out against the government's 2-meter rule. He says: & # 39; It is essential for the country that the two meter rule be relaxed … There is no point in opening up with the two meter rule, since it cannot function efficiently and companies will not be able to cover your costs

Hotel and restaurant managers lined up to do the same, while railroad groups warned the Department of Transportation that failing to relax rules will create chaos on the railways.

The head of an operator said: "For the UK to move again, we have to provide the capacity and that is done through longer trains and the ability to attract more people."

These are just a few of the dozens of politicians, scientists, and business leaders calling for action …

DAVID BLUNKETT

SECRETARY OF DOMICILE EX WORK

A practical solution is to reduce social distancing regulations in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization. Most of the rest of the world maintains a healthy distance of one meter, and this is the rule we must adopt.

LORD BAKER

SECRETARY OF FORMER EDUCATION TORY

The Secretary of State must request a special waiver from the Prime Minister and the Cabinet only for schools to reduce the social distance requirement from two meters to one meter, since children are the least vulnerable to this virus.

DAMIANO GREEN

OLD ATTACHMENT OF PM FACT

Other countries have shown that you can safely manage in a subway. I would combine it with a much larger mask. If we don't do this, it will be the end of many pubs and restaurants.

GREG CLARK

FORMER BUSINESS SECRETARY

It is a huge hurdle for many people returning to work, not only in hospitality but also in schools and manufacturing.

IAIN DUNCAN SMITH

OLD LEADER TORY

The difference between one and two meters is the difference between opening the economy correctly and seeing it hit the bottom without being able to recover.

DAVID DAVIS

FORMER CUPBOARD MINISTER TORY

What will happen is that the companies will close (if the two meter rule is continued), which means that the license money is wasted and there will be no tax revenue from that company.

ANDREW PERCY

TORY JUNIOR MINISTER

Since many other countries use two meters safely, so as we move forward to open pubs and restaurants in July, we should consider following other countries in Europe and the advice of the WHO.

ANDREW BRIDGEN

TORY MP, NW LEICESTERSHIRE

It should be reduced to one meter, which will allow students to return to school and also allow the retail hospitality industries to function.

LINDA BAULD

PUBLIC HEALTH TEACHER, EDINBURGH UNIVERSITY

For certain facilities, if they have other public health measures, there may be room to reduce it a little to 1.5 meters, where there are a number of studies showing that it still offers a good level of protection.

PROF KAROL SIKORA

CANCER SPECIALIST

There is no science about separation (the two meter rule) … Workplaces need some form of closeness, not less than a meter but certainly less than two meters.

GAVIN MORGAN

EDUCATIONAL PSYCHOLOGIST, UNIVERSITY COLLEGE LONDON

There is no problem with reducing social distancing in schools in my opinion. The disease does not affect children, or is practically nil. But they are clearly affected by its ramifications. Logically, it makes sense to advocate for a reduction in social distancing in schools.

SIR ROCCO FORTE

FOUNDER OF THE ROCCO FORTE HOTELS GROUP

It is essential for the country that the two meter rule be relaxed … There is no point in opening up with the two meter rule, since it cannot function efficiently and companies will not be in a position to cover their costs.

EMMA MCCLARKIN

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, BRITISH BEER AND PUB ASSOCIATION

The WHO action council to use a meter for social distancing would allow many more pubs to reopen and serve their communities again.

JOSH HARDIE

DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL OF THE CBI

Companies are clear that protecting health must be the priority. If the two meter rule is required to do that, then it is necessary. But if it can be safely reduced, as shown in other parts of the world, this will have a significant economic and productivity impact.

KATE NICHOLLS

EXECUTIVE HEAD, UNITED KINGDOM HOSPITALITY

Opening with a two meter social distancing rule would see many places operating at a capacity of around 30 percent, which would be completely unfeasible for almost all companies. Reducing the distance to one meter would allow companies to operate at a capacity of around 70 percent, which could allow them to at least reach break-even point.

ALAN FOX

MD, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF CATERERS

The difference of one meter for our members, the events industry and the hospitality sector in general is enormous and could save or sink tens of thousands of companies.

PAUL ROOKE

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, BRITISH COFFEE ASSOCIATION

As it is safe to do so, a reduction in social distance to one meter would certainly make cafeteria and cafeteria operations more manageable.

RALPH FINDLAY

EXECUTIVE HEAD, MARSTON & # 39; S PUBS

No (loosen the two-meter rule) completely disagrees with numerous countries around the world that adopt a meter approved by the World Health Organization and the catalyst for thousands of job losses and the closure of many bar doors forever.

JONATHAN NAME

EXECUTIVE HEAD, PASTOR PUBLIC GROUP NAME

Hospitality simply does not work with the two meter rule. The unique heritage of wonderful pubs is not designed for it and reopening with the two meter rule is in many cases really difficult.

TEJ PARIKH

ECONOMIST HEAD AT THE INSTITUTE OF DIRECTORS

Maintaining a distance of two meters will be difficult for many companies and impossible for some.

ANDY HORNBY

EXECUTIVE CHIEF, WAGAMAMA WILL OWN THE RESTAURANT GROUP

If the orientation were established in a subway, according to the guidelines of the World Health Organization, most restaurants could open their doors and thousands of jobs would be saved.

NICK COLLINS

EXECUTIVE HEAD, CAFETERIA AND GROUP OF BARS

The WHO and many other countries have considered a safe metro: the Prime Minister must step in and make the right decision quickly.

We must free our schools: Thatcher's chief education officer says they should be exempt from the 2-meter rule

BY SARAH HARRIS AND CLAIRE ELLIOTT FOR DAILY MAIL

Lord Baker yesterday demanded that the two-meter rule be reduced to one in schools to help students return to class.

The former education secretary said primary and secondary schools should have a "special dispensation,quot; because children are "the least vulnerable,quot; to the coronavirus.

It came out when Amanda Spielman, Ofsted's chief school inspector, called on the government to take a more optimistic and "can do,quot; approach to the reopening.

She also wants the watchdog to examine lockdown learning amid fears about the different home education standards provided by schools.

The school's chief inspector of schools, Amanda Spielman, said teachers should take a "more optimistic approach,quot; for children to return to the classroom.

Lord Baker, who was secretary of state for education under Margaret Thatcher, lobbied the government to ease the requirements for social distancing. He insisted that ministers should "positively encourage schools to open now."

He said: 'There are 80 days between now and September and during that time schools should not be locked in empty buildings: they should be learning centers.

& # 39; Schools that have already opened only have a small proportion of their students. Action is needed.

Lord Baker, President of the Baker Dearing Educational Trust, added: “ The Secretary of State must ask the Prime Minister and the Cabinet for a special waiver only for schools to reduce the social distance requirement from two meters to one meter, as the Children are the least vulnerable to this virus. All teachers and staff must be evaluated daily.

Schools across England closed on March 20, with Ofsted inspections suspended.

The two-meter rule of social distancing has made it impossible for schools to retrieve all their students. Photo is an elementary school in Huddersfield

Some preschool, reception, freshman, and sixth grade students began returning to elementary schools on June 1. They are placed in socially distanced "bubbles,quot; of no more than 15 students.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson this week made a U-turn at plans for the elementary schools to welcome year-round groups before the summer break.

Some students in years 10 and 12 will be able to meet face-to-face with their teachers in high school starting Monday.

However, the orientation to high schools on social distancing means that millions could only return part-time starting in September.

This week, government sources declined to confirm that all elementary or secondary school children could return full time in the fall term.

Miss Spielman joined a chorus of criticism of crisis management. "I'd like to hear a much more optimistic approach," he told Radio 4's Today show yesterday. It should be about what we can do, not what we can't do.

Sir Keir Starmer, photographed in London yesterday, urged ministers to reuse empty museums and libraries as classrooms to help children return to school.

"Muchas escuelas ya están demostrando que dentro de la guía de salud pública que establece la expectativa para estas burbujas de 15 niños, hay mucho que se puede hacer,quot;.

El jefe de Ofsted enfatizó que el riesgo para los niños es "muy bajo,quot; y que "los que están en educación deberían tener algo de confianza,quot;.

Ella dijo: "Se trata de comenzar desde la posición de ver qué podemos crear, hasta dónde podemos llegar,quot;. Ofsted también está hablando actualmente con el Departamento de Educación sobre su papel en la evaluación de la calidad del aprendizaje remoto proporcionado por las escuelas, reveló Miss Spielman.

Ella dijo: 'En esta etapa, se suspenden las inspecciones de rutina y esta es un área donde por el momento no hay expectativas claras de lo que las escuelas deberían proporcionar.

"A veces hay confusión acerca de lo que hace Ofsted: la gente cree que creamos los estándares, no lo hacemos, inspeccionamos los estándares que crea el gobierno.

'Necesitamos cierta claridad sobre esas expectativas mínimas. Tan pronto como estén en su lugar, será posible comenzar a evaluar si las escuelas están haciendo lo que deberían estar haciendo '.

Williamson dijo a los Comunes el martes que su departamento establecerá 'requisitos mínimos básicos del plan de estudios,amp;#39; que todas las escuelas deben entregar para los alumnos que no asisten a clases.

Anoche, no 10 escuelas confirmadas en Inglaterra no permanecerían abiertas durante el verano para hijos de trabajadores clave. Lo hicieron durante la Pascua para ayudar a los padres a seguir trabajando.

Cuando se le preguntó si en septiembre se podrían requisar edificios adicionales como bibliotecas o cines para dar cabida a más alumnos, un portavoz dijo que el Gobierno "vería qué más se necesitaba,quot;.

Regla que en realidad no es una regla, solo una 'precaución,amp;#39;

POR BEN SPENCER CORRESPONDIENTE MÉDICO PARA EL CORREO DIARIO

Oculto en lo profundo del anexo del plan de 'mapa de ruta para la recuperación,amp;#39; del coronavirus del Gobierno, se encuentra una admisión sorprendente.

Resulta que la regla de los dos metros no es en realidad una regla.

El documento de 51 páginas, publicado el mes pasado, dice: 'Public Health England recomienda tratar de mantenerse a dos metros de distancia de las personas como medida de precaución.

'Sin embargo, esto no es una regla y la ciencia es compleja. La clave es no estar demasiado cerca de las personas durante más de un corto período de tiempo, tanto como puedas ''.

Resulta que la regla de dos metros del gobierno no es en realidad una regla. En la imagen: los letreros piden a los visitantes que se adhieran a las pautas actuales de distanciamiento social del gobierno británico y que se mantengan a dos metros de distancia, en Bournemouth, en el sur de Inglaterra, el 11 de junio.

Sin embargo, esta orientación flexible, solo una "precaución,quot;, se ha endurecido en la columna vertebral de la política de distanciamiento social del Gobierno.

Se permite que las personas se reúnan en grupos de seis, pero por ley tienen que permanecer separadas dos metros (6 pies 7 pulgadas).

Se les ha dicho a las escuelas que reduzcan las clases a la mitad de su tamaño normal en un esfuerzo por mantener a los alumnos a una distancia de dos metros, o lo más cerca posible.

Y a los empleadores se les permite regresar a su personal al trabajo, pero solo si están 'seguros para Covid,amp;#39;, lo que significa mantener espacios de dos metros entre escritorios.

La orientación oficial para los empleadores dice: "Si no es posible mantener las estaciones de trabajo a dos metros de distancia, las empresas deben considerar si esa actividad debe continuar para que la empresa funcione,quot;.

El Reino Unido es uno de los pocos países del mundo que le dice a la gente que se mantenga a dos metros de distancia, lo que cada vez más líderes empresariales y políticos dicen que está frenando la economía.

Australia, Alemania, Italia y los Países Bajos han implementado una regla de 1,5 metros, y Francia, Dinamarca, China y Austria tienen una regla de distancia social de solo un metro.

Signs ask parents and carers of school childre to to adhere to the British government,amp;#39;s current social distancing guidelines, and stay two meters apart, outside Burlington Infants and Juniors school in Bridlington, northern England, on June 11

Tory MP Greg Clark, chairman of the Commons science and technology committee, yesterday called for a rethink. He told the BBC World at One programme that we should have 'the courage to be able to change if the evidence recommends that,amp;#39;.

The problem is that the evidence on the issue is far from certain. Researchers agree that the further people stay apart, the lower the risk of transmission – but most admit it is not clear exactly where the 'danger,amp;#39; threshold lies.

And this threshold is significantly affected by the amount of time someone stays within that zone, the direction they are facing, whether they are indoors or outdoors, and whether they are an adult or child.

Back in March, when the UK Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) committee was drawing up the country,amp;#39;s response to the crisis, it asked scientists from a sub-committee – the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) – to draw up a paper on social distancing.

That paper, by Oxford University,amp;#39;s Professor Peter Horby, University College London,amp;#39;s Ben Killingsley, and Lisa Ritchie, head of infection prevention and control at NHS England, could find only four good sources of evidence for social distancing – and each suggested the risk was minimal beyond a metre or 1.5 metres.

One was a 1948 US study of the way germs travelled when people coughed, sneezed and spoke in the middle of a room. It concluded that 'fewer than 10 per cent,amp;#39; of bacteria-laden droplets 'travelled as far as five and a half feet,amp;#39; (1.68 metres). Another, from 2017, found the risk of being exposed to airborne droplets is far greater within 1.5 metres.

A third, from 2009, found when someone is talking 90 per cent of droplets only travel 0.3 metres – and even a cough propels only 15 per cent of droplets 0.5 metres. The final source, a 2004 study of eight SARS patients in hospital, found 'transmission at a distance of more than one metre is possible, although this is in a sick patient in a health care setting,amp;#39;.

The Nervtag scientists concluded: 'In terms of risk of transmission via close contact in the community, one metre is a minimum, two metres is precautionary.'

That 'precautionary,amp;#39; two-metre threshold is now dictating the way the country recovers.

Experts say the difference between one metre and two metres is crucial to the way the economy gets going. One-metre distancing on a train or a bus would be fairly straightforward, two metres means carriages are virtually empty.

Desks in schools and offices are typically at least a metre apart, two metres severely limits the number of people in a room.

And in restaurants, hotels, pubs, theatres and cinemas, an insistence that customers stay two metres apart would be ruinous.