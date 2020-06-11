Mother convicted of attempted murder protests her innocence in new documentary

A mother who was convicted of the attempted murder of her then 13-year-old son is seen protesting his innocence while awaiting trial in a new documentary.

In 2018, Danita Tutt, 44, of Texas, was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of lying about her son Colton's medical condition and subjecting him to unnecessary surgeries, as well as intentionally depriving him of food and water.

Colton survived, despite being admitted to a hospice when doctors said there was nothing else he could do for him.

Appearing in the documentary series Crime + Investigation Accused: Guilty or innocent? – filmed while in custody on bail of $ 25,000 in 2016 – the mother recounted how the accusations were as if someone had & # 39; stabbed her in the heart & # 39 ;.

"Me and that accusation don't go in the same sentence," Danita explained. I can't even understand it. It destroys me as a mother. It destroys me as a human being.

"It looks like someone took a knife, stabbed me in the heart, and stabbed me in the heart over and over again."

"My whole world is Colby, I know what has been said about me and I am afraid of not having a fair trial."

Danita's two children remain in the custody of their maternal grandparents after CPS and Tutt reached an agreement agreeing to dismiss the lawsuit to remove their parental rights in 2017.

Colby suffers from heart and kidney problems, as well as low bone density. In the last 15 years he has been under constant medical supervision and has undergone 17 surgeries.

In 2015, his stomach and colon problems worsened and he became dangerously malnourished. He had two surgeries to try to improve his condition, which were unsuccessful.

According to the documentary, doctors said they couldn't do more for Colby and referred him to hospice.

FALSIFYING: WHAT IS MUNCHAUSEN? Munchausen by Proxy is a condition in which an adult will invent medical conditions for their child so that they can attract attention or sympathize. A dangerous facet of this is how they often induce symptoms in the child to better illustrate the lie. Munchausen by Proxy is generally considered a severe form of child abuse. Munchausen syndrome is when a person will invent his own ailment or illness out of sympathy or attention. Both are mental disorders.

However, it was later discovered by hospice nurse Connie Koehler that Colton was not dying and was able to consume solid and liquid food, prompting her to report Danita.

Danita was accused at the time of being a & # 39; care-seeking type person & # 39; who enjoys & # 39; the care he receives for having a medically fragile child & # 39 ;.

However, the mother was never officially diagnosed with Munchausen Syndrome by proxy, a medical condition in which a caregiver compensates for or causes illness or injury in a person under her care.

Danita was found guilty of lying about the & # 39; terminal illness & # 39; from her son who led doctors to perform unnecessary surgeries and prescribe unnecessary pain relievers.

The surgeries included the placement of a central line that later led to a life-threatening blood infection, police said at the time.

The mother was found to be refusing to feed and provide water to Colby and had arranged for his funeral, even going so far as to buy him a coffin.

She was charged with three counts of injury to a child that caused serious bodily injury and one count of attempted murder, but was found not guilty on the first two counts.

Fort Worth police began investigating after being contacted by CPS, who had taken emergency custody of Colby earlier that day.

The allegations against Danita were brought up in an indictment, which was read to the mother before her trial by her defense attorney Terri Moore (pictured)

Reflecting on the case, Terri said: "What is horrible is defending someone who, with all your being, you think is innocent."

Hospice workers informed the agency that the mother had removed Colby from her care the night before without the doctor's permission, and regardless of her health and well-being.

The allegations against Danita were brought up in an indictment, which was read to the mother before her trial by her defense attorney, Terri Moore.

"I know you've never been on trial before, for nothing," Terri explained. & # 39; You have never been in a courtroom or seen a real trial. You will need to be strong.

"The most painful thing is that people are going to say things about you that will go to your core."

Reading the accusation against Danita, Terri continued: "Her mother refused to have Colby brought food or drink, stating that eating or drinking would only delay the inevitable."

The mother, who is pictured in a fundraiser for her son, said the accusations were as if someone "stabbed her in the heart,quot; and that her son is her "whole world."

Referring to the allegations that she gave him unnecessary pain medication, he said, "I just wanted him not to feel the pain, where he could enjoy and feel good."

"That's what she told me," Danita replied, "Connie told me that eating and drinking is prolonging it. I didn't know what prolonged the inevitable until she told me.

She then referred to the allegations that she had previously made funeral arrangements for her son, and requested pain medications for him to "fall asleep and not wake up."

"We would never have known what to do," he insisted, "all the things she said I did, were all her instructions, she told us,quot; I am in control, we have the last word "".

"I just wanted him not to feel the pain, where he could enjoy and feel good."

Reflecting on the case, Terri said, "My opinion of Danita is that she is absolutely innocent of these charges. I prefer to defend someone who is guilty, it doesn't feel weird to defend someone who is guilty."

"What is horrible is defending someone who, with every part of your being, you think is innocent."

Accused: guilty or innocent? airs on Crime + Investigation on Tuesday, June 16