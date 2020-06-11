Morongo Casino worker tests positive for COVID-19 weeks after reopening – Up News Info Los Angeles

CABAZON (CBSLA) – An employee at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa tested positive for the new coronavirus, the company said Wednesday.

The employee, whose management said he had no direct contact with the guests, reported Monday that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

"In accordance with the health and safety protocols established by our health care consultants, MCRS has ordered the team member not to return to work until medical professionals consider the person to be healthy," the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, the company contacted 11 team members who interacted with the individual, although none reported experiencing any symptoms. The company said they were being screened for coronaviruses and would not be allowed to return to work until medical professionals confirm they do not have the disease.

Morongo reopened on May 22 with much fanfare after being closed for about two months due to public health orders with some major changes in an effort to keep staff and guests healthy.