More results are coming from studies of the hydroxychloroquine coronavirus, and all seem to confirm previous research.

The virus is ineffective in treating patients with COVID-19, a large UK clinical trial shows.

Two separate studies looking at the drug's ability to prevent infection with the new coronavirus also revealed that there is no evidence that the antimalarial has prophylactic capabilities against COVID-19.

Hydroxychloroquine is the unlikely star of the new coronavirus pandemic for all the wrong reasons. If it weren't for Trump's continued endorsement of the antimalarial, the drug would be just another drug that doctors tried to use on patients with COVID-19. Many like it. Some work, some don't. But none of the other possible coronavirus cures found in clinical trials received the same attention from the public and health officials.

When used to treat malaria and other diseases, hydroxychloroquine is effective and safe. But the proposed course of treatment for COVID-19 requires patients to take a higher dose, which could lead to serious heart side effects or even death. A study in The lancet A few weeks ago it seemed to give the final blow to hydroxychloroquine, as researchers said the drug makes COVID-19 worse for patients. That study was withdrawn since some of the co-authors were unable to verify the authenticity of the data set.

According to that document, about 15,000 of 96,000 patients with COVID-19 were treated with hydroxychloroquine. It is these numbers that led the authorities in Australia, France, the United Kingdom and the World Health Organization to pause their independent studies of hydroxychloroquine. Some of these studies were resumed after retraction of The lancet study, and we now have more documents that say hydroxychloroquine is not effective in treating or preventing COVID-19.

ScienceMag The new research detailed, saying "large studies,quot; make it clear that the drug cannot treat or prevent infection.

Two of them refer to prevention, including a study we've already covered. The researchers surveyed 821 people in a post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) study and found that 12% of people who took the drug were infected compared to 14% in the placebo group. That is not a big enough difference to be statistically significant.

PEP's second study is even larger, including 2,300 people from Barcelona, ​​Spain. The country had one of the biggest COVID-19 outbreaks a few months ago, rivaling only Italy at the time. To date, almost 290,000 Spaniards have been infected, and more than 27,000 people in Spain have died. The study randomized hydroxychloroquine and COVID-19 standard care for the cohort, and the researchers concluded that there was no significant difference between people in each group who were infected.

Trump said a few weeks ago that he was on a hydroxychloroquine regimen after two White House employees were infected, and said he would take it again in the future if necessary. Researchers who analyzed prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine during the first months of the pandemic found that increasing numbers of people bought the drug at the time Trump was praising it on television.

Researchers in Britain launched another large hydroxychloroquine study a few days ago based on the country's recovery assay. A group of 1,542 hospitalized patients received antimalarials, and 3,132 patients were treated with standard care. The researchers found that 25.7% of the hydroxychloroquine group died within 28 days, compared to 23.5% of the control group. This is another clear indication that hydroxychloroquine does not work in COVID-19, but there is one caveat for the study that is worth mentioning.

The high mortality rates for the two groups may indicate that these patients were already very ill when treatment with hydroxychloroquine began. If that's the case, then other researchers may be motivated to try different hydroxychloroquine-based therapies. Some researchers will want to access the entire dataset to evaluate the findings, ScienceMag reports.

"If you, your spouse, your mother is admitted to the hospital and they offer you hydroxychloroquine, don't take it." Martin Landray, one of the study's main researchers, said ScienceMag.

The new findings could affect other research, with Landray saying that even the WHO may want to close the hydroxychloroquine arm of its Solidarity trial. Who said ScienceMag who is considering doing that.

