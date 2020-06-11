Monitor the public or protect it? For the United States in crisis, difficult lessons from other countries

"Without justice, there is no peace. No to the racist police!

Weeks of nationwide protests, in which that sung lawsuit has echoed on the streets across the United States, have made one thing clear: The American police are facing a crisis of legitimacy. And its consequences go far beyond the police themselves.

Those who intend to redo law enforcement to redress decades of racial injustice would do well to look at the experiences of other countries that have struggled with that challenge. So would those who insist that there is no problem to solve.

In many ways, this moment, based on centuries of white supremacy and fueled by the savage political polarization of recent years, could not be more American. But there are other precedents, and they are almost entirely from countries where brutal systematic surveillance has been used to keep a privileged minority in power.

The conclusion that became apparent on the streets of the United States is that police surveillance in the United States is restricting the rights of many of its citizens, and it is lying about the constitutional promise of equal protection under the law.