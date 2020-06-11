Monitor the public or protect it? For the United States in crisis, difficult lessons from other countries

"Without justice, there is no peace. No to the racist police!
Weeks of nationwide protests, in which that sung lawsuit has echoed on the streets across the United States, have made one thing clear: The American police are facing a crisis of legitimacy. And its consequences go far beyond the police themselves.
Those who intend to redo law enforcement to redress decades of racial injustice would do well to look at the experiences of other countries that have struggled with that challenge. So would those who insist that there is no problem to solve.
In many ways, this moment, based on centuries of white supremacy and fueled by the savage political polarization of recent years, could not be more American. But there are other precedents, and they are almost entirely from countries where brutal systematic surveillance has been used to keep a privileged minority in power.
The conclusion that became apparent on the streets of the United States is that police surveillance in the United States is restricting the rights of many of its citizens, and it is lying about the constitutional promise of equal protection under the law.
The intensity of police violence in the United States, the fact that it falls disproportionately on black people and other heavily guarded minorities, and the continued impunity of police officers who commit illegal acts, which has institutionalized abuse, add to a great challenge for American democracy. .
"For these communities, the police are how they are interpreting American democracy," said Vesla Weaver, a political scientist at Johns Hopkins University who studies police and democratic legitimacy in the United States. "They link their experiences with the police to the strength of their democratic citizenship."
And although poor communities are the hardest hit by police violence, black Americans from all walks of life still live under its shadow.
"Here at my home in Cambridge, with no police here at my house, I'm still thinking about it," said Megan Ming Francis, an associate professor at the University of Washington and currently a visiting associate professor at Harvard.
Police legitimacy crises are not unique to the United States. They have also happened in places like Northern Ireland, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Myanmar, among others. And while some of their experiences may offer guidance on how the United States could begin to correct the problems underlying the current unrest, they are also on the alert for the magnitude of the challenge facing the United States.
"The police can lose legitimacy very quickly," said Christopher Rickard, a police and policy researcher in Northern Ireland. "It is very difficult to get it back."
"Similar to an authoritarian enclave,quot;
Until recently, the main debate has tended to treat police killings as isolated incidents of mistakes or misbehavior by individual officers over "a few bad apples," rather than predictable consequences of systemic problems. (Those who are partial to that phrase seem to have forgotten that the rest of the adage is "spoil the barrel,quot;)
But in any case, the distinction may be false.
In divided societies, the inability to restrict so-called bad apples within the police and other security forces "is not a capacity issue but a political choice," said Kate Cronin-Furman, professor of political science at University College London , who has studied the abuses. in Sri Lanka, Myanmar and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
"What this does is tell marginalized minorities that they are never safe, that they do not possess the full panoply of citizenship rights, and that their humanity is always in doubt," said Dr. Cronin-Furman.
That offers double protection to the ruling class or group: police violence retains its position in the social hierarchy, and by encouraging it through implicit permission rather than through explicit top-down orders, those in power maintain a plausible denial of his role in brutality.
Americans are not used to listening to their country compared to the places Dr. Cronin-Furman studies. But there is substantial evidence that throughout American history, violent and repressive surveillance has sent a similar message to black Americans and other minority groups living in poor and heavily guarded neighborhoods, and continues to do so today.
In the 1860s and 1870s, southern states and towns devised police measures to ensure that newly liberated black people remain economically subjugated and politically excluded from citizenship rights, said Dr. Francis, who studies violence sanctioned by the been against American blacks.
"They wrote things down, so it's very clear what they were trying to do," he said. "This was seen as a way to remove those new citizenship rights."
Many of those written laws eventually changed, particularly after the end of the Jim Crow era in the South. But police violence has continued to send a message to many black Americans that they do not have full access to the rights and protections of citizens.
the The Portals Policing Project, a study by a team of researchers from Johns Hopkins and Yale Universities, turned shipping containers into temporary gathering spaces and placed them in 12 heavily guarded neighborhoods in six U.S. cities. Each was installed with communications equipment so that people could discuss their experiences with those of other container "portals,quot; as if they were sharing the same space.
When researchers analyzed data from thousands of conversations on the portal over three years, they found an image of American life that had striking similarities to what Dr. Cronin-Furman observed in Asia and Africa.
"The portal participants were actually narrating something akin to an authoritarian enclave," where police practices stripped them of the most valuable protections of citizenship, said Dr. Weaver, a Johns Hopkins professor, one of the lead investigators for the draft.
The researchers found that conversation after conversation, people cited what they knew their rights should be, but then expressed how they felt those rights had been stripped.
They had an official right to privacy, but the police could stop and search them at any time. They had the official right to remain silent, but they feared that the police would harass or punish them if they did not answer questions. They had the official right to assemble peacefully, but in practice they could not walk to a park in a group of three or more people without being handcuffed and detained by police on suspicion of criminal activity.
"What they are experiencing is very similar, in the sense of high levels of state neglect and neglect, coupled with high levels of vigilance, much like political violence in the southern Jim Crow," he said. "It looks a lot like authoritarian regimes."
"How not to watch,quot;
As the scale of problems with the American police becomes known to the public, there are growing calls for fundamental change. The city of Minneapolis voted last week to dismantle its police department entirely and replace it with a new force and a new approach to public safety. Organizations like Black Lives Matter have called for police departments to be removed and most of their functions reassigned. New York and Los Angeles have already pledged to cut millions of police budgets.
Evidence from other countries suggests that even when there is a political mandate for deep police reform, truly changing approaches have been difficult.
When South Africa's first free and democratic elections swept the apartheid regime in 1994, one of the new government's promises was to reform the feared apartheid-era police. Four years later, in Northern Ireland, the Good Friday Agreement marked the end of four decades of violent sectarian strife. He also promised police review and reform.
To gain legitimacy, the police in South Africa and Northern Ireland had to overcome their reputation as executors of white and Protestant political rule, respectively. The success or failure of those efforts focused on whether the police would continue their past practices of treating the population as a threat to be managed through overwhelming force, or whether they could better respond to the need for protection of civilians. , and finally gain confidence in society.
In South Africa, "the police maintained the same apartheid-era practices of heavy groups of heavily armed paramilitaries," said Jonny Steinberg, a professor at Oxford University who studies South African politics and politics.
Over time, wealthy and middle-class South Africans turned to private security, hiring guards, moving to gated communities, and traveling alone in their own cars. The poor, who could not afford such measures, were left vulnerable.
"What the United States can learn is negative," said Dr. Steinberg. "It is a paradigmatic case of how not to monitor a poor urban population."
It is a lesson that many American departments have yet to take in. In fact, paramilitary-style tactics, often involving military equipment acquired through government surplus programs, have become more popular in the United States in recent years.
"The American police have, over the past two decades, been threateningly deployed," said Tom Tyler, a professor at Yale Law School who studies police and government legitimacy. Internally and externally, they have cultivated an image of themselves as warriors prepared to use force against a dangerous population, rather than the guardians of their communities.
The language of war and threat was prominently displayed in a Letter Ed Mullins, the leader of New York City's largest police union, sent to officers last week. "We will win this war in New York City," he wrote. "He is good against evil and good always wins."
In Northern Ireland, by contrast, the police turned away from many of the more militarized counterinsurgency tactics they used during the Problems. But even now, more than two decades after the peace agreement, the police often struggle to persuade crime victims to trust the formal justice system instead of resorting to the harsh justice offered by sectarian paramilitary groups, Investigator Rickard said.
"It has been very difficult in Northern Ireland," he said. "I can't imagine how you start to solve some of the structural problems in the United States."
Addressing those deep problems will inevitably be difficult, said Kanisha Bond, a SUNY Binghamton political scientist who studies the Black Lives Matter movement and other black mobilizations for social change.
"This is the full force of history exerted, transmitted through contemporary behavior," he said. “You see protesters, protesters, rebellions going to the heart of what they see as a systemic solution. And that's always going to be awkward. "