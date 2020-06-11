Mom jailed for child neglect after her son was killed in horror dog attack on vacation

A mother has been jailed for child neglect after her nine-year-old son was killed in a horrible dog attack while on vacation in a trailer park.

Frankie MacRitchie was staying at Tencreek Holiday Park in Looe, Cornwall, last April with her mother Tawney Willis, 31, and her friend Sadie Totterdell, 29, when the tragedy occurred.

Totterdell had brought his dog Winston, an American Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed bulldog, to the site during his stay.

On April 12, the women joined their friends and spent the night partying at the site's social club and in a caravan.

Frankie was left alone with Winston, who weighed 45 kg and had previously bitten another child, in the first hours.







(Image: SWNS)



Truro Crown Court heard that Willis went to see his son about two and a half hours later and found him fatally wounded.

A post mortem examination found that Frankie, who sustained 54 injuries during the attack, died of blood loss.

Judge Simon Carr jailed Totterdell, who admitted owning a dog dangerously out of control, for three years.

The judge also sentenced Willis, who admitted child neglect, to two years in prison.

"Winston was an extremely powerful dog and, as you can see from what happened, potentially dangerous," said the judge.

However, the decision was made to leave Winston and Frankie alone in that trailer.

"I fully accept that for most of his life, Winston had been a docile, happy, well-groomed dog, but his size and strength must have been obvious to everyone."

The judge told Totterdell that incidents in the past, even when Winston bit a young boy who required medical treatment, should have reinforced that it could be dangerous and served as a "red flag."







(Image: SWNS)



On at least one occasion, Winston had escaped from Totterdell's garden and the police had reminded him of his responsibilities as its owner, according to the court.

"We will never know what really happened in that caravan," said the judge.

Judge Carr also prohibited Totterdell from owning or responsible for a dog for 10 years.

The court heard that Frankie had come to the trailer where the adults were partying around 2 am, saying he was hungry.

Her mother took Frankie and Winston to the trailer and left them alone while she returned to the party.

At around 4.30 in the morning, Willis went to see Frankie and found him dead, with blood in the trailer and in Winston.







(Image: PA)



"The scene you found that I know will haunt you for the rest of your life and you have developed PTSD as a result of what you saw and experienced," the judge told him.

He described leaving Frankie and Winston together as "very negligent."

The judge accepted that Willis and Totterdell, both from Plymouth, had been severely affected by what had happened and showed real remorse.

On trial, Simon Laws QC said that some of the adults at the party had been taking cocaine and cannabis in addition to drinking.

Around midnight, Frankie went to a camper alone and Willis went to see him "once in a while," Laws said.

Two hours later, Frankie came to say he was hungry, and Willis returned him to the trailer with Winston.

At about 4.30 in the morning, Willis went to see Frankie and found him lying on the floor with Winston sitting on the sofa covered in blood.

The boy's PlayStation, which was known to be used while standing with his voice aloft, was still powered on when found.

"Attempts were made to administer CPR to Frankie, but he did not respond," Laws said.

"Miss Totterdell grabbed Winston and yelled 'What have you done Winston, why have you done this?'

The court heard that Totterdell fled with Winston and boarded a train to Plymouth, where she was arrested by police.

A post mortem examination found that Frankie had sustained 54 injuries, including bite marks, puncture wounds, lacerations, bruises, scratches, and drag marks.

Representing Totterdell, Ali Rafati described her as "extremely regretful,quot; and said that she had accepted her destruction.

Deni Matthews, representing Willis, said his client had "tremendous guilt,quot; for failing to protect his son.

Speaking outside of court, Detective Inspector Steve Hambly of the Devon and Cornwall Police said the incident reminded "the dog owners and their parents,quot; of their responsibilities.

"No one had any intention of harming Frankie, but Miss Willis accepts that her care of Frankie was negligent that night," he said.

In a statement, Frankie's father and family said they could never forgive Totterdell and Willis for leaving the boy alone with Winston.

"Frankie was left alone to die in the most horrible way, beyond everyone's imagination," they said.

They described him as a "special boy,quot; who was fun, loving, and loved everyone.