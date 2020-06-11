MLS resumes season with tournament starting July 8 – Up News Info

(AP) – Major League Soccer announced Wednesday that its season will resume from July 8 with a tournament in Florida.

The 26 teams in the league will split into six groups for the first round of the tournament to be played without fans at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World.

The teams had played just two games to start the season when the league suspended play on March 12 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

While in Florida, players will be kidnapped at a resort with a rigorous testing protocol. Each team will have three group matches, played over 16 consecutive days with multiple games a day. Group matches will count towards the regular season.

Sixteen teams will advance to the knockout round, with the winner earning a place in the CONCACAF Champions League 2021.

"From the beginning we said that whatever we do must ensure that we will protect the health and safety of our players, all the staff that will accompany them and those that will work in the tournament," said MLS. Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “There will be tests for those who travel to Orlando before departure and when they arrive. There will be regular tests during the competition in the training that will precede it. And the staff will also be evaluated. ”

The running prize for the MLS Is Back Tournament is $ 1.1 million, the league said. The title match will be played on August 11.

After the tournament, the teams will resume the season in their local markets. It was unclear if those games would be played with fans in the stadiums.

The announcement comes a week after the league and its players reached an agreement on a contract that runs through 2025.

Teams can start arriving in Florida to train on June 24. Those who have already been training in the market must arrive no later than seven days before their first match.

The draw for the group stage was scheduled for Thursday. As hosts, Orlando City will be the first seed in Group A.

"When we first brought the tournament concept together at Disney, we weren't sure when we could go back to our stadiums in our own markets," Garber said. "We thought about why we didn't bring them all together, we brought 26 teams together in a neutral location, we play every day and get our players back on the field for our fans." But the most important thing is to do it with consequence games: a total prize of one million dollars and the winner obtaining a place in the CONCACAF Champions League. All of this is our best step forward in doing what we can in an exciting, compelling and meaningful way to get back to playing by 2020. "

