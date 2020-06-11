Minnesota is one of the best places to live, unless it's black – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota is near the top of many national lists as one of the best places to live, unless you are African American.

Black Minnesotans have experienced racial disparities for years, and the Land of 10,000 Lakes is near the bottom in the United States for African-American racial disparity.

Minnesota's long history of economic, educational, and racial discrimination bursts into view after the murder of George Floyd.

For decades, black families were literally kicked out of Twin Cities' white neighborhoods with real estate deals, according to the University of Minnesota Mapping Prejudice Project.

"These premises will not be sold, transported, leased or sublet at any time, nor will they be occupied by any person or persons who are not whole blood of the so-called Caucasian or white race," said one of the agreements.

Project organizers say their initial research shows that "the covenants created demographic patterns that remain in place in Minneapolis today," linking residential segregation that "reinforces other disparities in employment, education and health care."

Today in Minneapolis, only 25.6% of black families own homes, compared to 76.8% of white families. Without the net worth of the home, the net worth of the black family is one-tenth that of white families.

The median income for the Twin Cities Black family is $ 39,851. For white families, it is $ 82,371.

African Americans are more likely to live in poverty, and less likely to be college ready, and more likely to be targeted by the police force.

In the Twin Cities, 33.1% of black children live in poverty, compared to 3.9% of white children.

Only 25% of black Minnesota high school students are college ready, compared to 69% of white students.

In Minneapolis, black students make up 36% of students, but 76% of school suspensions.

And 60% of the time the Minneapolis police used force in the past 10 years, it was against black citizens.

If it hadn't been for the viewers who filmed George Floyd's death, we would never have known how he died. The police department's press release that night was titled, "The man dies after a medical incident during the police interaction." He falsely claimed that Floyd resisted arrest and "appeared to be suffering from medical problems,quot; after being handcuffed.

Video of the phone taken by a viewer revealed that Floyd was face down on the street while a police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

