Minneapolis FBI examines video and footage of unrest in twin cities to identify violent actors – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minneapolis FBI continues to investigate and analyze videos and images of the recent Twin Cities riots that occurred after the death of George Floyd.
According to the FBI, digital media sent from the public is being examined frame by frame to reveal clues that can help identify those involved in the violence.
"The FBI has a long memory and wide reach," said FBI Minneapolis Special Agent in Charge Rainer Drolshagen. “There are people out there who think they are anonymous and may have gotten away with it, but they are wrong. We will cover every credible lead and follow his paths to justice. ”
Officials are encouraging those who may have videos or images of violent acts during the riots to continue to send them to fbi.gov/violence for review by the FBI. Tipped people can also call 800-CALLFBI (800-225-5324).
The Minneapolis FBI is also investigating allegations of possible civil rights violations stemming from the riots and is continuing its investigation into the four former Minneapolis Police Department officers who engaged with George Floyd on May 25.