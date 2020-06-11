Minneapolis Coalition of Black Leaders Endorses Chief of Police Arradondo, Calls for Resignation of Chief of Police Union – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Several Minneapolis police officers signed a letter Thursday, condemning former officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd.

In the letter, prominent and respected officers separate from the union. They fully support Police Chief Medaria Arradondo for his work to restore public confidence.

Black community leaders echo that message, who also want to see a change in leadership within the Minneapolis Federation of Police Officers. One such leader is Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

"Right now, right now, they are trying to do everything they can to stop a man who has responded to this community, a man who recognizes the pain in our community and that is Chief Arradondo," Hussein said.

This civil rights coalition believes that Arradondo's leadership of the Minneapolis Police Department is needed now more than ever. NAACP President in Minneapolis, Leslie Redmond, was on hand to express her support.

"I strongly recommend that we not waste our best opportunity for transformation," said Redmond.

Brian Herron, pastor of Zion Baptist Church, also supports the chief and believes that with Arradondo's leadership they will have a seat at the table when the next issues are discussed.

"Don't call us after you have a framework and a plan. We can help shape the framework, we can shape the conversation, and we know what changes need to happen," said Herron.

This coalition of leaders supports Arradondo's move to move away from contract negotiations with the police union, which is currently led by Lt. Bob Kroll. Community activist Nekima Levy Armstrong says she believes the federation and its leadership are responsible for a culture within the department that has led to the beatings and deaths of black, brown, and indigenous peoples.

"We are talking about a chief of the police federation who has violated policies within the Minneapolis Police Department, who has been involved in at least three shootings for which he has no remorse, who has filed seven lawsuits against him and who has had dozens of complaints of excessive force, "Armstrong said.

This group believes that the first step in transforming the police should come from the Minneapolis Police Department.

"If the police officers want the community to believe they are serious, rather than kneel down to take pictures, then they will push their president of the Minneapolis Police Federation out of that position so that he can no longer represent the rank and file officers." Armstrong said.

This civil rights coalition is also calling members of the Minneapolis City Council. They say the council had ample opportunities to address corruption, but imposed it by settling millions of dollars in lawsuits for excessive force.

