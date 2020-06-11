Miles Morales and Gran Turismo 7

Sony has finally revealed details of the new Playstation 5 (PS5) Along with what games will be available to play on the next next-gen gaming console and finally revealed the device's new design.

The new design of the device shows two versions of the PS5: a standard and a "Digital Edition," that removes the disk drive from the console. Without the disk drive, the PS5 appears symmetrical.

The sleek white console with a black trim is tall and appears to be slimmer than the Xbox Series X.

A multimedia remote control and headphones will be available as accessories, though Sony A pricing guide has yet to be revealed.

The announcement also included some games coming to the PS5 that already exist on PS4, the current generation gaming console, such as Grand Theft Auto V.

Sony also showed off a range of other games, including "Hitman 3,quot; and "NBA 2K21,quot;.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man was already exclusive to PlayStation 4, so fans were also looking forward to the franchise coming to PS5. Sony confirmed to CNN Business that "Spider-Man: Miles Morales,quot; will be exclusive to PS5.

It is a sequel to the 2018 title featuring Miles, a character best known for appearing in the animated movie "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse,quot;.

The game builds on its previous title: Miles was briefly teased at the end of the 2018 game, and Peter Parker, the original Spider-Man, can be heard in the new trailer. The game will launch on PS5 this holiday season.

The popular racing game Gran Turismo is receiving a delivery on PlayStation 5. The new title, Gran Turismo 7, does not yet have a release date, but it already has a campaign mode that allows players to win and customize new cars by winning. careers.

The Japanese franchise has been a faithful part of the Sony ecosystem: Gran Turismo 6 was released in 2013 for PlayStation 3, while PlayStation 4 saw Gran Turismo Sport in 2017.

"Resident Evil 8,quot; was another highly anticipated title, continuing the hit horror series in 2021. The full name is "Resident Evil 8: Village,quot; and it is coming to PlayStation 5.

It is a sequel to the horror and survival game "Resident Evil 7,quot; with a different configuration than the previous game. The backdrop looks gray and snowy, infested with monsters like werewolves. The new version of "Resident Evil 3,quot; was released in early April. Producer Peter Fabiano told CNN Business at the time why fans had demanded a remake: "I think the characters, sets, and overall themes and emotions of the series make people want to come back for more."

