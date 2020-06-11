Microsoft teams up with Amazon and IBM to stop police facial scans

Microsoft has become the third big tech company this week to say it will not sell its facial recognition software to the police, following similar moves from Amazon and IBM.

Microsoft President and Chief Counsel Brad Smith announced the decision and asked Congress to regulate the technology during a Washington Post video event on Thursday.

"We have decided that we will not sell facial recognition technology to police departments in the United States until we have a national, human rights-based law that will govern this technology," Smith said.

The trio of tech giants are backing off from using law enforcement systems that have faced criticism for misidentifying people with darker skin. The ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd have focused attention on racial injustice in the United States. USA And how the police use technology to track people.

But while all three companies are known for their work in developing artificial intelligence, including facial recognition software, none are a major player in selling the technology to the police. Smith said Thursday that Microsoft does not currently sell its facial recognition software to any US police department. USA It did not say whether that includes federal law enforcement agencies or law enforcement outside the US. USA

Several other lesser-known companies dominate the US facial recognition contract market. USA, including Tokyo-based NEC and European companies Idemia and Gemalto.

Microsoft, Amazon and IBM are asking Congress to set national rules on how police use facial recognition, something that is now being considered as part of a police reform package sparked by the protests following Floyd's death.

"If all the responsible companies in the country cede this market to those that are not prepared to take a position, we will not necessarily serve the national interest or the life of the blacks and African Americans of this nation well," Smith "We need Congress to act , not just technology companies. "

Microsoft has spent two years warning about the potential dangers of abuse of facial scanning technology to allow for oppressive mass surveillance, but the company has opposed direct bans on government use of approved technology in San Francisco and other cities. This sparked criticism from groups like the American Civil Liberties Union, which says Microsoft is pushing for weak regulations that could end up legitimizing and expanding police use of facial recognition.

"Congress and legislatures across the country must quickly stop the use of facial recognition by law enforcement, and companies like Microsoft should work with the civil rights community, not against it, for that to happen. happen, "said Matt Cagle, attorney for the ACLU of Northern California. in a statement Thursday.