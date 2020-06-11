Merriam-Webster to redefine definition of racism after application – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) Merriam-Webster says he will change his definition of racism after a woman says the definition lacks clarity.

Kennedy Mitchum says that people often argued with her about the definition online.

Mitchum says the current definition is only on the superficial level and does not mention systemic oppression in a certain group of people.

Mitchum recently received his law, politics and society degree from Drake University.

