Melbourne man who attended the Black Lives Matter protest diagnosed with COVID-19

A protester who attended the Black Lives Matter protest Last Saturday in Melbourne, he tested positive for coronavirus, as fears of a possible outbreak of the mass meeting continue to grow.

The man in his 30s was "potentially infectious,quot; at the rally, as he developed symptoms 24 hours after the event.

However, Victoria's chief health officer, Professor Brett Sutton, said it was "unlikely,quot; that the case had been acquired at the protest due to the symptomatic man's short period of time.

People march in solidarity with protests in the United States on June 6, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Getty)

He stressed that there would be a "significant investigation,quot; into the man's movements.

"The individual did wear a mask, they were not symptomatic at the time," he said.

"The lesson about warning people not to attend applies.

"The lesson here is that it is not over for Victoria, it is not over for Australia."

People with posters at the rally. (Nine)

Police monitor the protest at Melbourne CBD. (Nine)

More than 10,000 people gathered at the Black Lives Matter Protest at Melbourne's CBD on Saturday afternoon, despite several orders to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said it was "unfortunate,quot; that the protests went ahead despite advice from health officials.

"What we have been absolutely clear about is that people should not have gathered at those numbers for those demonstrations," said Frydenberg.

"By doing so, they put the health of the community at large at risk.

"That was the obvious message from medical experts about those protests."

In a statement, the Health Department said authorities were tracking contacts and that any close contacts would be tested and forced to quarantine for 14 days.

Protesters at Melbourne CBD. (Getty)

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told 3AW's Neil Mitchell that there was "no doubt,quot; that the federal government would have considered easing COVID-19 restrictions earlier, if it weren't for the protests last weekend.

He also asked for charges if there were more protests.

"I really think they should (be charged)," he said.

"It is a free country and we have our freedoms, but the price of that freedom is exercised responsibly."

Victoria has registered eight new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 1,699.

Other new cases include a close contact linked to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Rydges Hotel on Swanston Street, a boy attending the Professor Lynn Corcoran Early Learning Center in Parkville, and a Bupa Aged Care staff member in Clayton.

Professor Sutton said the child care center had been closed for 24 hours to undergo a deep cleaning.