Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney is Fired from the TV concert for "racist,quot; comments

Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney was fired from her television presentation just hours after she apologized for a row of & # 39; white privilege & # 39; with an influential black from social networks.

The firing of Mulroney, 40, was confirmed in a tweet by CTV on Thursday night, who said that the recent actions of host I Do, Redo had conflicted with his "commitment to diversity and equality."

“ Bell Media and CTV encourage our entire team, including on-air talent, to practice respect, inclusion and partnership as we pledge to work better and more openly to listen to and amplify black voices, and not minimize them & # 39; & # 39 ;, the statement began.

"Because the recent conduct of one of our presenters, Jessica Mulroney, conflicts with our commitment to diversity and equality, CTV has removed,quot; I DO REDO "from all Bell Media channels and platforms with immediate effect,quot; .

The announcement follows an emotional video released by Toronto-based influencer Sasha Exeter on Wednesday, who claimed that Mulroney had threatened her during a discussion about "speaking out,quot; against racism that had left her "paralyzed by fear."

Meghan Markle's best friend, 38, Jessica Mulroney, 40, of Toronto, said that being the "closest friend,quot; of royalty has "educated her deeply,quot; about the race, while apologizing for a row with an influential black on white privilege.

Exeter said Mulroney had "offended a very generic call to action,quot; posted online, prompting the two women to discuss issues of white privilege and racism.

The influencer claims that the mother of three had sent her a series of offensive messages that led her to say: & # 39; I have also spoken to companies and people about how they have treated me unfairly. You think your voice matters. Well, it only matters if you express it with kindness and without embarrassing people who are simply trying to learn. Good luck.

Exeter said the exchanges left her feeling 'paralyzed by fear', wondering what Mulroney was saying to her brand partners or potential brands that she might want to work with.

In a comment posted on the video clip, Mulroney said he regretted it "unequivocally," adding that being Meghan Markle's "closest friend,quot; has "educated him deeply,quot; about the race.

& # 39; As I told you in private, I have had a very public and personal experience with my closest friend, where the race was front and center. It was deeply educational & # 39; & # 39;, Mulroney replied.

.com has contacted Mulroney for comment, though there was no response at the time of publication.

He posted another apology to Exeter, this time on his own Instagram page, and insisted that the former athlete had legitimately called me for not doing enough when it came to engaging in an important and difficult conversation about race and injustice in our society & # 39 ;.

Her reality show, I Do, Redo, premiered on CTV in late March and was also released internationally on Netflix.

The series followed Jessica as she helped couples abandon their disastrous weddings by giving them the nuptials they "have always dreamed of."

Influential Toronto-based Sasha Exeter said she was "paralyzed by fear & # 39; and & # 39; stayed awake days and nights & # 39; worrying about what Jessica & # 39; could be saying to my existing brand partners, potential work, potential livelihood & # 39;

Sasha shared the lengthy online video detailing her disagreement with Jessica, accusing the stylist of "threatening her livelihood."

In the Exeter video clip, which was shared with her 58,000 Instagram followers on June 10, the influencer explained: “ At the beginning of this, I expressed a lot about wanting my colleagues with an online presence to speak, stand up. and use your voice for good to help combat what is happening with this racial war.

She said she had made an effort "not to call anyone directly," but said Mulroney, who "used to be an acquaintance," took "offense at a very generic call to action."

Exeter said Mulroney attacked her and said the "very problematic shenanigans,quot; escalated until the stylist dispatched what Exeter felt was "a written threat."

Exeter said, I'm not calling Jess racist in any way, but she is well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege due to the color of her skin.

& # 39; And that, my friends, gave you the momentary confidence to come and get my livelihood in writing. White privilege textbook really.

The influencer accused Mulroney of "never wanting to stand up and use his voice in the first place,quot; and "not understanding why he needed it."

Exeter suggested that Mulroney felt & # 39; share that this really was not a problem she wanted to share on her social channels & # 39;, used & # 39; excuses for the public and the media to harass her & # 39; and & # 39; affirmed that his program was more important to promote. & # 39;

He said he felt Mulroney & # 39; threatened his livelihood & # 39; by suggesting that it would contact brands and companies Exeter worked with about the disagreement.

In a comment on the post, Jessica said she was "unequivocally sorry,quot; for what had happened and wrote that she had "had a very public experience with my closest friend, where the race was front and center."

Exeter said: I'm still shaking my head at this attempt and the audacity I had.

“ Not only is Mulroney well aware of his white privilege, but like his Canadian teammate Amy Cooper, he effortlessly threw out that threat …

"But I think what makes this situation really horrible is the threat or the claim that I was going to speak to brands or companies that I have potentially not worked with or could work with. That is a threat. That is a threat to my livelihood.

For her to threaten me? A single mother, a single black mother, during a racial pandemic? It amazes me, it's absolutely incredible.

Exeter went on to say that he felt Mulroney "realized he had screwed up big time,quot; and "that resulted in a lot of back pedaling."

Meanwhile, the influencer said: & # 39; In the midst of all this madness, I was paralyzed with fear.

“ I lay awake days and nights wondering what I might be saying to my existing brand partners, potential work, potential livelihood. What could this mean for my career?

"I spoke to my parents, who were legitimately stressed and concerned about how this would affect me if I defended myself."

Details of the plot have emerged only a week after Jessica announced that she would take a break from social media.

The influencer went on to claim that Jessica had sent him a private message suggesting that he would file a lawsuit against her.

Hours after posting her initial video of her discussion with Jessica, Sasha claimed to have received more messages "threatening a lawsuit to try to shut you up."

Exeter said "the only thing that needs to be removed is this shit ** must stop right now … You can't post sympathy while trying to silence someone by text message."

Mulroney continued commenting on the post, apologizing for his behavior, and wrote: & # 39; You're right when you say this shit has to stop. As leaders, we must join hands and point out mistakes.

& # 39; I know we have different experiences. And that is something that, even in the course of a heated discussion, I need to recognize and understand.

& # 39; I regret unequivocally for not having done that with you and for any damage I have caused.

He added that he had had a & # 39; very public & # 39; experience with & # 39; your closest friend & # 39; where the race was & # 39; front and central & # 39 ;, and added: & # 39; It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that.

"I promise to continue learning and listening to how I can use my privilege to raise and support black voices."

But hours later, after posting an apology, Exeter revealed that Mulroney had sent him a private message online.

Sharing a video on her Instagram stories, she commented: & # 39; This is what happens when you call someone with privilege. They make a public apology or statement and in private, behind closed doors, threaten to file a lawsuit against him.

The Canadian stylist had previously criticized the & # 39; racist thugs & # 39; when it seemed to refer to trolling Meghan (seen in 2016)

"I am not sure what is happening, because yesterday I thought it was very clear yesterday in my video that they are not going to silence me and I am not going to shut up."

I'm going to go ahead and do what I need to do, to protect myself at this point. But I feel safe doing it, knowing that I have the truth. The unequivocal truth.

"I don't know what it's worth here, she using her perceived power to try to threaten my livelihood or using her resources to try to shut me up, but whatever the case may be, she has to stop."

He then went on to share a snap of his Instagram posts, one of which appeared to be from Mulroney and read: & # 39; Defamation Suit. Good luck.

Last week, Mulroney said she was taking a break from social media, after revealing that "someone dear to her told her to confront racism."

Mulroney, who lives in Toronto with her husband Ben Mulroney, 44, twins John and Brian, 9, and Ivy, 7, took to Instagram to reveal that she was & # 39; taking a week off to educate herself & # 39 ;.

The Canadian stylist had previously criticized the & # 39; racist thugs & # 39; when it seemed to refer to the trolling that Meghan suffered.