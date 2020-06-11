Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney accused of threatening to end the career of the black influencer

Instagram

Social media personality Sasha Exter comes out with the indictment against Jessica after the fashion stylist stated that she took a week off from Instagram & # 39; to educate herself & # 39 ;.

Jessica Mulroney, better known as Meghan MarkleHis best friend has been accused of bullying. Canadian social media personality Sasha Exter has denounced the fashion stylist in a long video posted on Instagram.

In the video on Wednesday, June 10, Sasha detailed that she published in her Stories to encourage influencers to use her platform to talk about the Black Lives Matter movement. He did not specifically call the people who remained silent on the matter, but apparently Jessica took it personally.

Not having published anything about the BLM movement, he claimed he had a program to promote and "it mattered too." The 40-year-old man was offended and played the victim's letter, sending Sasha multiple messages, including one that said, "I've also spoken to companies and people about how you treated me unfairly. You think your voice matters, well It only matters if you express it with kindness and without embarrassing people who are just trying to learn. Good luck. "

In the video caption, Sasha said she received Jessica's messages last week, but had now opened up about it because he had been "chasing" her. "I have felt like a complete fraud fighting for racial equality and using my voice openly here, while I let a white woman silence mine behind closed doors," he admitted.

"Enough is enough," he declared. "I hope that my voice will be heard by many and will help turn things around for the next generation and for my daughter Maxwell … because I will be damned if my son ever has to deal with this level of ignorance."

Sasha's indictment comes approximately a week after Jessica announced that she is "taking a week off" from Instagram "to educate herself." Before this, she stated that "someone dear to her told her to confront racism."

"I have always faced racism and injustice on this platform, but someone dear to me told me that being silent these days is not enough. People sometimes use Instagram to be & # 39; activists & # 39;" he said . Jessica did not name such a critic, but the story and timeline coincided with Sasha's claims.