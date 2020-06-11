Megan Rapinoe urges fans to "use her voice,quot; in an inspiring message

Andrew H. Walker / Shutterstock
Megan Rapinoe It has an inspiring message.
During your virtual visit to The Late Show, the soccer professional opened up about the recent surge in activism across the country in the wake of George FloydDeath.
"Honestly, I'm really encouraged by that, I mean, and at the same time, it's devastating that we have to get to this point," she said to the host. Stephen Colbert. "But I think people are really getting it. They're like, 'Got it. We can't say that all lives matter most because the house of all lives is not on fire right now; just the lives of blacks right now & # 39; "
Rapinoe continued: "I feel like people have consumed information, either consciously or unconsciously, for these past three, four, five years and, you know, I think I put this together with the disaster that was the coronavirus, and it continues to be the coronavirus, In this country, I think people are beginning to realize that they have much more power than they have been told. "
As she reflects on her own activism journey, particularly when she started kneeling down during The National Anthem at games in solidarity with the NFL star Colin Kaepernick, the FIFA Women's World Cup champion said: "I feel like it took me a while to get there because as soon as I started to kneel down, people said," What the hell? Where did this come from? "
"I am from a fairly small conservative area in Northern California," he continued. "But honestly, it came from my mom and dad. Both of them, to a large degree, taught me that you only help people. Period."
In recent weeks, Rapinoe has been using social media to inspire change. Through #ShareTheMicNow, an Instagram campaign where black women take over the accounts of influential white women, she collaborated with the musician Fresco Steez to discuss design, culture, and black liberation with Rapinoe's followers.
"So #ShareTheMicNow is basically exactly how, I mean, women's voices in general are not heard enough, particularly in the black community," she explained to Colbert. "We expel women's voices all the time, so there comes a time like this and, you know, all these white women, we want to help but, like, we are very loud and our voices are very strong."
"And a lot of times, whether it's the mainstream media or whatever, we have more followers or whatever, so we really need to listen to the women who are on the ground, on the move, doing the work, who They've been working all the time. Black women have always been at the forefront of change and progress, "she continued. "And so, not just to give people a different perspective, but to hear from the women who are doing the work and who we should follow during this time."
Leaving The Late Show Viewers with a few motivating words, Rapinoe shared an encouraging message about the importance of getting involved.
"Do it. It's always worth doing, whether people like it or not," he shared. "Everyone likes it now. Everyone likes it, Wow, good job." Four years ago, at the time, they said, "Bad job. Don't do that." So don't worry about it. I think it's always worth it, to be honest. Use your voice the way you can. I really believe that we all have a responsibility to improve the world in any way that can make it better. "
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."