Megan Rapinoe urges fans to "use her voice,quot; in an inspiring message

Megan Rapinoe It has an inspiring message.

During your virtual visit to The Late Show, the soccer professional opened up about the recent surge in activism across the country in the wake of George FloydDeath.

"Honestly, I'm really encouraged by that, I mean, and at the same time, it's devastating that we have to get to this point," she said to the host. Stephen Colbert. "But I think people are really getting it. They're like, 'Got it. We can't say that all lives matter most because the house of all lives is not on fire right now; just the lives of blacks right now & # 39; "

Rapinoe continued: "I feel like people have consumed information, either consciously or unconsciously, for these past three, four, five years and, you know, I think I put this together with the disaster that was the coronavirus, and it continues to be the coronavirus, In this country, I think people are beginning to realize that they have much more power than they have been told. "