Medical director Chris Whitty warns that rules for staying home could return in winter

The blocking measures could be reinforced this winter because the virus will have certain "advantages,quot;, the medical director warned yesterday.

Professor Chris Whitty also stressed that the country was still alone in the midst of the pandemic, without reaching the end.

He pointed out that the virus & # 39; is more easily transmitted indoors & # 39; and suggested that infection rates could start to rise again as temperatures drop and people migrate inland.

Professor Whitty did not elaborate on what & # 39; combination & # 39; Measures would have to be reintroduced, but could include avoiding seeing other homes or closing restaurants and pubs if they have reopened during the summer.

He said at the Downing Street press conference: "We all believe that there is a reasonable chance that this virus has some advantages in the winter that it does not have for the rest of the year."

The medical director regrets the tests The Medical Director admitted that the Government should have done more to speed up testing at the start of the outbreak. When asked to mention one of his regrets, Professor Chris Whitty said there was a long list of things that needed to be considered "seriously,quot;, with the evidence at the top. Speaking on Downing Street, he said: & # 39; If I had to choose one, it would probably be to see how we could … speed up testing very early in the epidemic. "A lot of the problems we've had are because we couldn't solve exactly where we were."

& # 39; It is something that is transmitted more easily indoors, for example, and therefore things that work well in summer and autumn may stop working well in winter.

"We need to know what combination of measures we might have to introduce or reintroduce at that stage to cover a difficult period of the year." And Professor Whitty warned: & # 39; Be very clear, we are not at the end of this epidemic, not even remotely. We are in the middle of that.

When asked if he was "comfortable,quot; with the rate at which the block was easing, he replied that the current approach was "reasonable,quot; as long as the public abided by the rules.

& # 39; Obviously, in government, we have to balance a lot of risks … but what you're trying to do is manage those risks as best we can with the information we have to minimize the risk of bad outcome and maximize the possibility of a good result.

But the idea that there is some option that is completely safe and that everything is fine is not true.

"So what we think is that this is reasonable, as long as people listen to what the Prime Minister says and stick to what [he] says and don't try to extend it."

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK's chief scientific adviser, said that although the transmission rate & # 39; R & # 39; Crucial was below one across the country, the government would have to remain cautious about how the blockade was eased.

He said, & # 39; The R is under one, but maybe only under one. The epidemic is shrinking, but not rapidly. The numbers are going down but they are not very low yet.

"The vast majority of the population remains susceptible to infection."

