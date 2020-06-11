Medical director Chris Whitty warns that rules for staying home could return in winter

Will there be a winter closure? Medical director Chris Whitty warns that the rules for staying home could return if the UK is hit with a second wave of coronavirus when summer ends
- Professor Whitty also emphasized that the UK was still in the midst of the pandemic.
- Infection rates could rise again as temperatures drop and people migrate indoors
- Professor Whitty did not elaborate on what & # 39; combination & # 39; of measures would have to be reintroduced
- Here we show you how to help people affected by Covid-19
The blocking measures could be reinforced this winter because the virus will have certain "advantages,quot;, the medical director warned yesterday.
Professor Chris Whitty also stressed that the country was still alone in the midst of the pandemic, without reaching the end.
He pointed out that the virus & # 39; is more easily transmitted indoors & # 39; and suggested that infection rates could start to rise again as temperatures drop and people migrate inland.
The blocking measures could be reinforced this winter because the virus will have certain "advantages,quot;, warned medical director Chris Whitty yesterday.
Professor Whitty did not elaborate on what & # 39; combination & # 39; Measures would have to be reintroduced, but could include avoiding seeing other homes or closing restaurants and pubs if they have reopened during the summer.
He said at the Downing Street press conference: "We all believe that there is a reasonable chance that this virus has some advantages in the winter that it does not have for the rest of the year."
The medical director regrets the tests
The Medical Director admitted that the Government should have done more to speed up testing at the start of the outbreak.
When asked to mention one of his regrets, Professor Chris Whitty said there was a long list of things that needed to be considered "seriously,quot;, with the evidence at the top. Speaking on Downing Street, he said: & # 39; If I had to choose one, it would probably be to see how we could … speed up testing very early in the epidemic.
"A lot of the problems we've had are because we couldn't solve exactly where we were."
& # 39; It is something that is transmitted more easily indoors, for example, and therefore things that work well in summer and autumn may stop working well in winter.
"We need to know what combination of measures we might have to introduce or reintroduce at that stage to cover a difficult period of the year." And Professor Whitty warned: & # 39; Be very clear, we are not at the end of this epidemic, not even remotely. We are in the middle of that.
When asked if he was "comfortable,quot; with the rate at which the block was easing, he replied that the current approach was "reasonable,quot; as long as the public abided by the rules.
& # 39; Obviously, in government, we have to balance a lot of risks … but what you're trying to do is manage those risks as best we can with the information we have to minimize the risk of bad outcome and maximize the possibility of a good result.
But the idea that there is some option that is completely safe and that everything is fine is not true.
"So what we think is that this is reasonable, as long as people listen to what the Prime Minister says and stick to what [he] says and don't try to extend it."
Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK's chief scientific adviser, said that although the transmission rate & # 39; R & # 39; Crucial was below one across the country, the government would have to remain cautious about how the blockade was eased.
He said, & # 39; The R is under one, but maybe only under one. The epidemic is shrinking, but not rapidly. The numbers are going down but they are not very low yet.
"The vast majority of the population remains susceptible to infection."
Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK's chief scientific adviser, said the Government should remain cautious in how the closure was eased
GPs may refuse to give patients an antibody check
Patients can be denied antibody tests to find out if they have had coronaviruses. General practitioners have been told that they are not required to offer the tests as this will increase their workload.
The British Medical Association says they should use their clinical judgment to decide who is reviewed.
Surgeries are already prepared for an increase in patients who avoided making appointments during closure.
A regional GP organization in Kent has told members that they can refuse to provide the evidence on the grounds that they will create a substantial additional workload without additional cash.
A positive antibody test can show that a patient has some immunity to the virus, but there is limited evidence on how long it lasts. Still, NHS England guidelines issued two weeks ago say that doctors should offer the check to those undergoing blood tests for other reasons who want to know if they have had Covid-19.
However, Richard Vautrey, who chairs the BMA GP Committee, said offering the tests "was not mandatory."
He told Pulse magazine: "There is no clinical benefit to just having an antibody test and we would not like to see that increase inappropriate attendance at GP surgeries."
Ad