Mayor Breed fires accused city reparations program director – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Sandra Zuniga, a San Francisco city official accused of laundering money for the accused former Public Works director Mohammed Nuru, was removed from her duties by Mayor London Breed.

Zuniga previously directed the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services and the city's Fix-It Program for safe and clean streets. She was charged in a federal criminal complaint on June 3 that was revealed Monday with a charge of conspiracy to launder money allegedly illegally obtained by Nuru.

RELATED:

Zuniga made an initial appearance over the phone before U.S. Magistrate Laurel Beeler in San Francisco on Wednesday and was allowed to remain free on an unsecured bond of $ 250,000.

Also Wednesday, Mayor's spokesman Andy Lynch said: "Today, the Mayor's Office fired her for her duties,quot; on both counts.

"We understand that Public Works is also in the process of removing her from her civil service position in accordance with union rules and protections that govern her employment," Lynch added.

Zuniga has been on paid vacation since February 12.

In a criminal complaint, Zuniga was described as Nuru's romantic partner since 2009 and was accused of conspiring with Nuru and others between March 2014 and January 2020 to launder money she allegedly received from people seeking contracts or city approvals.

The complaint alleges that during that time, Zuniga deposited $ 135,000 in cash in his personal bank account. He allegedly wrote checks for $ 39,000 in mortgage payments for a Colusa County property owned by Nuru; for $ 10,791 in payments to construction companies working on a vacation home on that property; and for $ 6,800 to Nuru.

FBI agent Tyler Nave alleged in an affidavit filed with the complaint that "there is probable cause that Zuniga knew that the source of the funds he was processing was proceeds from illegal activities."

Nuru's vacation property is close to another jointly owned property of Nuru and Zuniga.

Nuru, who resigned from his position in February, was charged in January with one count of wire fraud for honest services and one count of lying to the FBI. The alleged fraud allegedly stemmed from a failed plan to bribe a commissioner at San Francisco International Airport to help restaurateur Nick Bovis obtain a restaurant concession in 2018.

The money laundering conspiracy charge brought against Zuniga carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.