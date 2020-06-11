Matthew McConaughey strives to continue the equality conversation amid Black Lives Matter protests

Instagram

The star of the & # 39; Dallas Buyers Club & # 39; He asks what he can do to be a better white man during an appearance on Emmanuel Acho's talk show & # 39; Uncomfortable conversations with a black guy & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Matthew McConaughey He has vowed to personally drive "just and justifiable" change in society amid ongoing talks sparked by the Black Lives Matter protests.

The 50-year-old actor appeared on the station. Emmanuel Acho on his talk show "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man" amid ongoing protests following the murder of African-American man George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

Reflecting on how everyone can be instrumental in driving change "The Knights"Star said her goal was" to learn, share and listen, to discuss some common ground between us, but also to expose the differences between us. "

"I am here to carry on a conversation in the hope of promoting more conversation and with the ultimate goal that we take the time we are now in to turn the page of history constructively through fair and justifiable change," McConaughey shared.

The "Dallas Buyers Club"The actor asked Acho:" How does someone like me? How can I do better as a human? How can I do better as a man? How can I do better as a white man?

"You have to admit there is a problem so you can take more ownership of the problem," replied the host. "You must acknowledge the implicit bias; you must acknowledge that you will see a black man and, for whatever reason, you would see them as more of a threat than the white man, probably because society told them so."

<br />

McConaughey added: "Equality, the definition of equality, what equality is and what is not, has been an American problem forever and we continue to work, grow, evolve and debate what the definition of equality should be."