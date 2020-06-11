Masi Oka will produce the live-action adaptation series of & # 39; Promised Neverland & # 39;

WENN

The former star of & # 39; Heroes & # 39; has partnered with the writer / director of & # 39; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse & # 39; Rodney Rothman for the Amazon project for Vertigo Entertainment.

"Heroes"star Masi Oka is to bring the hit Japanese manga "Promised Neverland" to Amazon.

The actor has partnered with "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"Writer / director Rodney Rothman will produce the live-action adaptation for Vertigo Entertainment.

Rothman's co-writer "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" Meghan Malloy will write the script for the pilot.

Originally written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu, "Promised Neverland" focuses on a group of the smartest children in an orphanage, who discover an obscure truth when they defy the rules and leave the grounds of the institution.

History has sold 20 million copies worldwide.

Oka previously developed an adaptation of the Japanese anime series "Death Note"for Netflix and last year (19), brought the Kurumi Inui manga"Repeat"to life for CBS.