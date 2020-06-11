Martin Truex Jr. ends drift without victory in 2020 with victory in Martinsville – Up News Info

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martin Truex Jr. crossed the stretch and won his first NASCAR Cup race of the season on Wednesday night in his first race under the lights at Martinsville Speedway.

Truex, the 2017 Cup champion, has been one of NASCAR's biggest winners in the past three years, but he couldn't find his way to victory for Joe Gibbs Racing in the first 10 races of this season.

TIC Tac. Time is up on the losing streak.

Truex won the Martinsville grandfather clock on the track in clip form just 0.526 miles. He won for the first time with new team boss Jason Small.

"I knew we were going to get one soon," Truex said. "I hope we can get going."

Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, who has two wins this season, and Joey Logano posted a 2-3-4 finish for Team Penske.

The race began shortly after NASCAR issued a Confederate flag ban, declaring that "it will be banned from all NASCAR events and properties."

The issue was highlighted this week by Bubba Wallace, the only black NASCAR driver and an Alabama native who called for the exile of the Confederate flag and said there was "no place,quot; for the sport. Wallace drove Richard Petty Motorsports' No. 43 Chevrolet with a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme. Wallace, wearing an American flag mask, applauded when asked about the decision before the start of the race.

"It's been a stressful couple of weeks," Wallace said at FS1. “This is without a doubt the biggest race of my career tonight. I am excited for tonight. There are a lot of emotions on the track. "

Wallace was wearing a black "I can't breathe,quot; t-shirt, but he did not kneel during the national anthem. His Chevy had "Compassion, Love, Understanding,quot; stamped on the hood. He finished 11th in Martinsville.

The 26-year-old Wallace, who finished second in the 2018 Daytona 500 Mile, also had a newly discovered dose of fame. Already open to social causes in NASCAR, Wallace denounced the flag and his message spread across all sports. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted a "GREAT S / O,quot; to Wallace and retired NFL star Deion Sanders tweeted that he was proud that NASCAR "recognized our country's sensitivity in dealing with racial injustices "

Wallace even made some new NASCAR fans, at least for one night, from other athletes. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara responded to NASCAR's statement with a tweet asking "When will the next race be?" with a popcorn emoji. He followed him on social media, as did Carolina Panthers safety Tre Boston. Boston tweeted questions about the race and seemed to enjoy the action in Martinsville: "Is everyone on TV? I'm watching the situation more than the drivers I feel. Is it okay? Am I doing it right? Are they changing channels? "

Former NFL security Bernard Pollard Jr. joined the action on social media and had a question about precautions answered in the FS1 broadcast.

But NASCAR's decision angered a contingent of flag loyalists, who got onto social media. NASCAR helmet artist Jason Beam, who paints designs for some of the sport's biggest stars, was one of the loudest critics. He released a series of tweets that exploited the movement and wrote: "You can't erase history by choosing which parts you want to keep and what you don't want to keep."

Well, Reese Witherspoon gave the glitch an emoji out of five on Twitter, and that could only be enough to beat the haters.

Martinsville has completed a stretch of seven consecutive Cup races since it resumed with no fans on the track. That streak ends Sunday when 1,000 Florida service members, representing Homestead Air Reserve Base and the US Southern Command. USA At Doral, they can attend the Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway as honorary guests and watch the race from the stands. The following week at Talladega Superspeedway, up to 5,000 fans will be able to attend the race. NASCAR says all fans will be screened before entering, they will be required to cover their faces, they will be required a social distance of six feet and they will not have access to the inside box.